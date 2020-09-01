Intel Gamer Days is underway, which means you can score discounts on gaming PCs and accessories at a number of participating retailers including B&H, Best Buy, Microsoft, Newegg, Target, and Walmart.

There are also chances to win PCs or accessories. You can find more details at the Intel Gamer Days website, or follow the links below to find discounted gear.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Intel Gamer Days sales

Laptops 

PC accessories 

Storage

Audio

Charging

eBooks and videos

