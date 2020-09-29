Chinese PC maker Chuwi plans to launch a small desktop computer next month with a 10th-gen Intel Core i3-1005G1 Ice Lake processor.

The upcoming Chuwi CoreBox Pro has the same chassis as the company’s older HiGame computer, but a newer (and less powerful) processor.

It goes up for sale in mid-October for a promotional price of $399.

The Chuwi CoreBox Pro measures 6.8″ x 6.2″ x 2.9″ and features ports including:

2 x Gigabit Ethernet ports

1 x Thunderbolt 3/USB Type-C

1 x HDMI

1 x DisplayPort

4 x USB Type-A

Inside the 2 liter case, there’s a 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD with support for speeds up to 2000MB/s, 12GB or 16GB of LPDDR4-2133 memory (the press release says 16GB, but the promotional website says 12GB), and an Intel AX200 wireless card with support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.

There’s also room for a 2.5 inch hard drive or SSD.

Chuwi hasn’t announced the full retail price for its latest compact desktop PC yet, but you can sign up at the CoreBox Pro website to get a coupon that may let you pick one up for as little as $399 when it goes on sale in about three weeks.

