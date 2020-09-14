The folks at Banana Pi have been cranking out single-board computers for a few years that look like Raspberry Pi devices, but which sport different specs. The next model will be the Banana Pi BPI-M5, a little computer that measures about 3.6″ x 2.4″ and which supports Linux and Android operating systems.

It’s a follow-up to last year’s Banana Pi BPI-M4, with the new model featuring twice as much built-in storage, four times as much RAM, faster Ethernet, and a new processor. Pricing hasn’t been announced yet, but the older M4 model sells for about $38.

Here’s a run-down of the Banana Pi BPI-M5 specs:

CPUAmlogic S905X3 Quad-Core Cortex-A55 @ 2 GHz
GPUMali-G31 MP2 GPU @ 650Mhz
Memory4 GB LPDDR4
Storage16G eMMC flash (up to 64GB)
MicroSD (up to 256GB)
Network10/100/1000 Ethernet
Video Out1 x HDMI 2.0 (up to [email protected] with HDR, CEC, EDID)
Audio portsHDMI
3.5mm audio
USB ports4 x USB 3.0
GPIO40 Pin Header : GPIO (x28) and Power (+5V, +3.3V and GND)
GPIO pins can be used for UART, I2C, SPI or PWM
SwitchesReset
Power
U-boot
LEDPower Status
Activity status
Power SourceUSB Type-C (5V/3A)
Dimensions92x60mm
Weight48g
OS supportAndroid and Linux

As noticed by CNX-Software, the new Banana Pi BPI-M5 bears a striking resemblance to the ODROID-C4, which launched earlier this year. The only real differences are the brand name and the fact that the Banana Pi model comes with 16GB of eMMC storage, while the ODROID model only offers an eMMC module as an option.

  1. Could be a nice NAS board if the USB 3.0 ports can source 900mA each. With a single 5V 3A power input that might be difficult. At some point these boards (including raspberry pi) are going to need 9V or 15V inputs if they want to be USB 3.0 compliant… just like NUC boards.

