The folks at Banana Pi have been cranking out single-board computers for a few years that look like Raspberry Pi devices, but which sport different specs. The next model will be the Banana Pi BPI-M5, a little computer that measures about 3.6″ x 2.4″ and which supports Linux and Android operating systems.

It’s a follow-up to last year’s Banana Pi BPI-M4, with the new model featuring twice as much built-in storage, four times as much RAM, faster Ethernet, and a new processor. Pricing hasn’t been announced yet, but the older M4 model sells for about $38.

Here’s a run-down of the Banana Pi BPI-M5 specs:

CPU Amlogic S905X3 Quad-Core Cortex-A55 @ 2 GHz GPU Mali-G31 MP2 GPU @ 650Mhz Memory 4 GB LPDDR4 Storage 16G eMMC flash (up to 64GB)

MicroSD (up to 256GB) Network 10/100/1000 Ethernet Video Out 1 x HDMI 2.0 (up to [email protected] with HDR, CEC, EDID) Audio ports HDMI

3.5mm audio USB ports 4 x USB 3.0 GPIO 40 Pin Header : GPIO (x28) and Power (+5V, +3.3V and GND)

GPIO pins can be used for UART, I2C, SPI or PWM Switches Reset

Power

U-boot LED Power Status

Activity status Power Source USB Type-C (5V/3A) Dimensions 92x60mm Weight 48g OS support Android and Linux

As noticed by CNX-Software, the new Banana Pi BPI-M5 bears a striking resemblance to the ODROID-C4, which launched earlier this year. The only real differences are the brand name and the fact that the Banana Pi model comes with 16GB of eMMC storage, while the ODROID model only offers an eMMC module as an option.

