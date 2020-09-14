The folks at Banana Pi have been cranking out single-board computers for a few years that look like Raspberry Pi devices, but which sport different specs. The next model will be the Banana Pi BPI-M5, a little computer that measures about 3.6″ x 2.4″ and which supports Linux and Android operating systems.
It’s a follow-up to last year’s Banana Pi BPI-M4, with the new model featuring twice as much built-in storage, four times as much RAM, faster Ethernet, and a new processor. Pricing hasn’t been announced yet, but the older M4 model sells for about $38.
Here’s a run-down of the Banana Pi BPI-M5 specs:
|CPU
|Amlogic S905X3 Quad-Core Cortex-A55 @ 2 GHz
|GPU
|Mali-G31 MP2 GPU @ 650Mhz
|Memory
|4 GB LPDDR4
|Storage
|16G eMMC flash (up to 64GB)
MicroSD (up to 256GB)
|Network
|10/100/1000 Ethernet
|Video Out
|1 x HDMI 2.0 (up to [email protected] with HDR, CEC, EDID)
|Audio ports
|HDMI
3.5mm audio
|USB ports
|4 x USB 3.0
|GPIO
|40 Pin Header : GPIO (x28) and Power (+5V, +3.3V and GND)
GPIO pins can be used for UART, I2C, SPI or PWM
|Switches
|Reset
Power
U-boot
|LED
|Power Status
Activity status
|Power Source
|USB Type-C (5V/3A)
|Dimensions
|92x60mm
|Weight
|48g
|OS support
|Android and Linux
As noticed by CNX-Software, the new Banana Pi BPI-M5 bears a striking resemblance to the ODROID-C4, which launched earlier this year. The only real differences are the brand name and the fact that the Banana Pi model comes with 16GB of eMMC storage, while the ODROID model only offers an eMMC module as an option.
Could be a nice NAS board if the USB 3.0 ports can source 900mA each. With a single 5V 3A power input that might be difficult. At some point these boards (including raspberry pi) are going to need 9V or 15V inputs if they want to be USB 3.0 compliant… just like NUC boards.