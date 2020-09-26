The Asus PN50 is one of the first small form factor desktop computers powered by an AMD Ryzen 4000U series processor. First unveiled in July, the has been up for pre-order in the UK ever since, but now it’s also available for purchase in the US.

Newegg is selling the Asus PN50 for $330 and up.

That’s the starting price for a barebones model with an entry-level quad-core processor but no memory, storage or operating system.

Newegg currently has two different configurations in stock:

Asus also has models with Ryzen 5 4500U and Ryzen 7 4800U processors, but those aren’t available in the US yet.

The little computer measures 4.5″ x 4.5″ x 1.9″ and features ports including:

DisplayPort 1.4

HDMI 2.0

Gigabit Ethernet

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports

3 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports

3.5mm headset jack

The computer supports up to 64GB of DDR4-3200 memory and features an M.2 2280 slot and a 2.5 inch drive bay for storage, and support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0.

