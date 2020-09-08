ASRock is introducing a new line of small form-factor desktop computers powered by AMD Renoir processors.

The new ASRock 4X4 BOX-4000 computers measures about 4.6″ x 4.3″ x 1.9″ and pack enough horsepower to drive up to four 4K displays.

Available with a choice of AMD Ryzen 3 4300U (quad-core), Ryzen 5 4500U (hexa-core), or Ryzen 7 4800U (octa-core) processors, each version of the new mini PC features the same ports:

1 x HDMI 2.0a

1 x DisplayPort 1.2a

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (with support for video out)

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

2 x USB 2.0 TypeA

1 x 2.5 GbE RJ45

1 x 1 GbE RJ45

Each model supports up to 64GB of DDR4-3200 memory and support for dual storage devices thanks to an M.2 2280 slot for solid state storage and a bay for a SATA II hard drive or SSD. There’s also an M.2 2230 slot populated by an Intel AX200 wireless card with support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1.

There’s no word on pricing or availability yet, but you can find more details at the project pages for the first three models in the series:

via ASRock YouTube and TechPowerUp

