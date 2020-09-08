ASRock is introducing a new line of small form-factor desktop computers powered by AMD Renoir processors.

The new ASRock 4X4 BOX-4000 computers measures about 4.6″ x 4.3″ x 1.9″ and pack enough horsepower to drive up to four 4K displays.

ASRock 4x4 4000

Available with a choice of AMD Ryzen 3 4300U (quad-core), Ryzen 5 4500U (hexa-core), or Ryzen 7 4800U (octa-core) processors, each version of the new mini PC features the same ports:

  • 1 x HDMI 2.0a
  • 1 x DisplayPort 1.2a
  • 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (with support for video out)
  • 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A
  • 2 x USB 2.0 TypeA
  • 1 x 2.5 GbE RJ45
  • 1 x 1 GbE RJ45

Each model supports up to 64GB of DDR4-3200 memory and support for dual storage devices thanks to an M.2 2280 slot for solid state storage and a bay for a SATA II hard drive or SSD. There’s also an M.2 2230 slot populated by an Intel AX200 wireless card with support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1.

There’s no word on pricing or availability yet, but you can find more details at the project pages for the first three models in the series:

via ASRock YouTube and TechPowerUp

Share this article:

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

Join the Conversation

1 Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  1. I’m guessing since they are industrial products they won’t be cheap…

    Otherwise they look quite nice

    Reply