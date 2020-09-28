The first little desktops with Intel Tiger Lake processors are coming soon, with new Intel NUC and similarly-sized mini PCs in the works. But one of the first to be officially announced isn’t aimed at consumers at all (although I suspect it could be used as a general purpose PC).

The ASRock iBOX 1100 is a 6.8″ x 4.3″ x 2″ computer powered by an 11th-gen Intel Tiger Lake-UP3 embedded processor. It’s a fanless computer with a case designed for passive cooling, and ASRock say the system is designed for use in retail, digital signage, entertainment, transpiration, and factories.

As such, the little computer has some features you won’t typically find in consumer devices including an RS-232 COM port. But the iBOX 1100 also takes advantage of Tiger Lake’s graphics prowess and other features to deliver support for up to four displays.

Ports include:

1 x HDMI 2.0a

1 x DisplayPort 1.4a

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (with DisplayPort 1.4a support)

4 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1 x Gigabit Ethernet

1 x 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet

3.5mm audio

Inside the case there are two 260-pin SODIMM slots with support for up to a total of 64GB of DDR4-3200 memory. The system also supports a 2.5 inch SATA III drive and features an M.2 2280 slot for storage and an M.2 2230 slot for a wireless card.

ASRock will offer Intel Core i3-1115G4E, Core i5-1145G7E, or Core i7-1185G7E processor options, and for customers that want to buy just the motherboard and not the case, there will also be a new line of NUC 1100 motherboards featuring those embedded processors.

press release (via FanlessTech)

