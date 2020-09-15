Apple’s new iPad Air is a tablet with a 10.9 inch, 2360 x 1640 pixel display surrounded by slim bezels that leave no room for a Touch ID fingerprint sensor, so Apple moved it to to the power button. The 4th-gen iPad Air also has a USB-C port, making it easier to use your existing accessories with the tablet.

But the biggest change in this year’s iPad Air is on the inside. The 4th-gen iPad Air is the first device to ship with an Apple A14 Bionic processor – the first 5nm processor from Apple or any other company.

Apple says the tablet’s new processor features 6 CPU cores, 4 GPU cores, and 11.8 billion total transistors, which is a 40-percent boost over what was available in the company’s previous-gen 7nm chips.

Among other things, that means compared to the previous-gen iPad Air, the new model should:

40-percent faster CPU performance

30-percent faster graphics

10X faster machine learning

Apple says the new iPad Air also brings WiFi 6, support for 60-percent faster 4G LTE, and a 20-watt USB-C power adapter.

The tablet has a 12MP rear camera and 7MP front-facing camera. And it supports accessories including the Apple Pencil and Apple Magic Keyboard.

The 4th-gen Apple iPad Air will be available for purchase in October for $599 and up.

Apple is also updating its entry-level 10.2 inch iPad with a new 8th-gen model featuring an Apple A12 processor and a starting price of $329. That model goes up for pre-order today and should be available starting Friday, September 18, 2020.

