A few days after releasing Android 11 for smartphones and other devices, Google is introducing the latest version of Android optimized for entry-level devices.

Android 11 (Go Edition) is set to launch in October, and it will be available for devices with up to 2GB of RAM. Previously Go Edition software was only available for devices featuring up to 1GB of RAM.

Among other things, Google says its latest Go Edition software users less RAM and storage space than previous versions, while bringing new features and a bit of a performance boost.

According to Google, apps will launch about 20 percent faster on an Android 11 (Go Edition) device than on the same device running Android 10 (Go Edition). But the new operating system uses about 270MB less RAM and 900MB less disk space than last year’s version.

It also brings Android 11 features including:

One-time app permissions (allowing you to grant camera, mic, or location access just this once, for example).

App permissions that auto-reset when you haven’t used an app in a long time.

Dedicated conversation space in notifications.

There’s also support for gesture-based navigation, a feature that’s new for Go Edition devices, but which has been available to Android users with more powerful hardware.

While Android Go Edition is designed to offer a better experience for entry-level Android devices, it hasn’t typically been required. It’s up to device makers to choose whether to use stock Android, Android Go Edition, or their own custom software. Earlier this year, xda-developers reported that Google would begin requiring phone makers to use Go Edition software for future products with 2GB of memory or less, but Google has yet to confirm that policy change.

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

