Now that AMD is making Ryzen chips available for Chromebooks, HP has introduced its first Chrome OS laptop to feature support for up to an AMD Ryzen 7 3700C processor.

The HP Pro c645 should be available in December. It’s a 14 inch notebook with support for up to a 1080p touchscreen display, up to 16GB of DDR4 memory, and up to 128GB of PCIe NVMe solid state storage. It supports WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.0 and includes a number of configuration options aimed at business and professional users.

For example, the notebook has undergone MIL-STD 810H testing for durability, features a 180-degree hinge that lets you fold the screen flat, and has a Titan C security chip, a privacy cover for the camera, an optional fingerprint sensor, optional backlit keyboard, a 58 Wh battery, and an optional fast charger.

Ports include:

2 x USB-C 5Gbps

2 x USB-A 5Gbps

1 x HDMI 1.4

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x microSD card reader

While the top-of-the-line specs look pretty good, HP will also offer lower priced options with as little as 4GB of RAM, 32GB of eMMC storage, a 1366 x 768 pixel display, and AMD Athlon Silver 3050C or Athlon Gold 3150C processor options.

If the spec sheet and design look familiar, that’s because this is basically an AMD version of the Intel-powered HP Pro C640 Chromebook that launched earlier this year.

HP says pricing information will be available closer to December, when thee laptop is available for purchase.

