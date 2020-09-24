Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K continues to be the company’s most powerful media streamer. But if you’re looking for something a little cheaper than that $50 device, starting later this year there will be two options, where there used to be one.

The new $40 Amazon Fire TV Stick is a 1080p model with support for HDR and Dolby Atmos technology, an Alexa voice remote, and 50-percent faster performance than the previous-gen model.

Amazon is also launching a new entry-level Fire TV Stick Lite priced at just $30.

This model has the same basic hardware, so you get 1080p HDR support and faster-than-previous-gen performance thanks to the move to a MediaTek MT8695D quad-core processor and PowerVR Ge8300 graphics).

But the Fire TV Stick Lite comes with an Alexa Voice Remote Lite with fewer features – there are no power, volume or mute buttons, for example, so you’ll need to use your TV remote form some functions. That seams like a reasonable tradeoff for a device that’s $10 cheaper.

Amazon is also updating its Fire TV user interface with a simplified main menu and search, a “voice-first experience” for Alexa users, and support for features like video calling – because folks with an Amazon Fire TV Cube will be able to plug Logitech webcams into the USB ports on that device for making video calls. Zoom support is coming later this year, as is the new Fire TV user interface.

Amazon is also launching its answer to Stadia, xCloud, and GeForce Now – a new game streaming service called Luna.

