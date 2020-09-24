Amazon’s Fire TV line of devices now includes three different Fire TV Stick models with prices ranging from $30 to $50. But under the hood it turns out that all three models have remarkably similar hardware.

In fact, the $30 Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite and $40 Fire TV Stick are basically identical. The only difference is that the Lite model comes with a paired down Alexa Voice Remote Lite that lacks hardware buttons for controlling the volume and power on your TV.

And the Fire TV Stick 4K? It’s got a slightly more powerful processor capable of driving a 4K display and 500MB more RAM. But otherwise, it’s pretty much the same as the more affordable models. It does ship with an older version of the Android-based Fire OS, but Amazon will be rolling out a software update to the Fire TV Stick 4K soon.

Left to right: Fire TV Stick Lite, Fire TV Stick, Fire TV Stick 4K

Here’s a look at how Amazon’s 3rd-gen Fire TV Stick (2020), 1st-gen Fire TV Stick Lite (2020), and 1st-gen Fire TV Stick (2018) stack up in terms of hardware:

Fire TV Stick LiteFire TV StickFire TV Stick 4K
Video1080p @ 60 fps
HDR10+		1080p @ 60 fps
HDR10+		4K @ 60 fps
HDR10+
CPUMT8695D
1.7 GHz quad-core
32-bit		MT8695D
1.7 GHz quad-core
32-bit		MTK8695+MT7668
1.7 GHz quad-core
32-bit
GPUIMG GE8300IMG GE8300IMG GE8300
RAM1GB DDR41GB DDR41.5 GB DDR4
Storage8GB8GB8GB
WiFiWiFi 5
2 x 2 MIMO		WiFi 5
2 x 2 MIMO		WiFi 5
2 x 2 MIMO
BluetoothBT 5.0BT 5.0BT 5.0
Ethernet10/100 (with dongle)10/100 (with dongle)10/100 (with dongle)
OS Fire OS 7
(Android 9)		Fire OS 7
(Android 9)		Fire OS 6
(Android 7.1)
RemoteAlexa voice remote LiteAlexa voice remoteAlexa voice remote
Price$30$40$50

Share this article:

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.