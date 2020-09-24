Amazon’s Fire TV line of devices now includes three different Fire TV Stick models with prices ranging from $30 to $50. But under the hood it turns out that all three models have remarkably similar hardware.
In fact, the $30 Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite and $40 Fire TV Stick are basically identical. The only difference is that the Lite model comes with a paired down Alexa Voice Remote Lite that lacks hardware buttons for controlling the volume and power on your TV.
And the Fire TV Stick 4K? It’s got a slightly more powerful processor capable of driving a 4K display and 500MB more RAM. But otherwise, it’s pretty much the same as the more affordable models. It does ship with an older version of the Android-based Fire OS, but Amazon will be rolling out a software update to the Fire TV Stick 4K soon.
Here’s a look at how Amazon’s 3rd-gen Fire TV Stick (2020), 1st-gen Fire TV Stick Lite (2020), and 1st-gen Fire TV Stick (2018) stack up in terms of hardware:
|Fire TV Stick Lite
|Fire TV Stick
|Fire TV Stick 4K
|Video
|1080p @ 60 fps
HDR10+
|1080p @ 60 fps
HDR10+
|4K @ 60 fps
HDR10+
|CPU
|MT8695D
1.7 GHz quad-core
32-bit
|MT8695D
1.7 GHz quad-core
32-bit
|MTK8695+MT7668
1.7 GHz quad-core
32-bit
|GPU
|IMG GE8300
|IMG GE8300
|IMG GE8300
|RAM
|1GB DDR4
|1GB DDR4
|1.5 GB DDR4
|Storage
|8GB
|8GB
|8GB
|WiFi
|WiFi 5
2 x 2 MIMO
|WiFi 5
2 x 2 MIMO
|WiFi 5
2 x 2 MIMO
|Bluetooth
|BT 5.0
|BT 5.0
|BT 5.0
|Ethernet
|10/100 (with dongle)
|10/100 (with dongle)
|10/100 (with dongle)
|OS
|Fire OS 7
(Android 9)
|Fire OS 7
(Android 9)
|Fire OS 6
(Android 7.1)
|Remote
|Alexa voice remote Lite
|Alexa voice remote
|Alexa voice remote
|Price
|$30
|$40
|$50