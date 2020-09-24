Amazon’s Fire TV line of devices now includes three different Fire TV Stick models with prices ranging from $30 to $50. But under the hood it turns out that all three models have remarkably similar hardware.

In fact, the $30 Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite and $40 Fire TV Stick are basically identical. The only difference is that the Lite model comes with a paired down Alexa Voice Remote Lite that lacks hardware buttons for controlling the volume and power on your TV.

And the Fire TV Stick 4K? It’s got a slightly more powerful processor capable of driving a 4K display and 500MB more RAM. But otherwise, it’s pretty much the same as the more affordable models. It does ship with an older version of the Android-based Fire OS, but Amazon will be rolling out a software update to the Fire TV Stick 4K soon.

Here’s a look at how Amazon’s 3rd-gen Fire TV Stick (2020), 1st-gen Fire TV Stick Lite (2020), and 1st-gen Fire TV Stick (2018) stack up in terms of hardware:

Fire TV Stick Lite Fire TV Stick Fire TV Stick 4K Video 1080p @ 60 fps

HDR10+ 1080p @ 60 fps

HDR10+ 4K @ 60 fps

HDR10+ CPU MT8695D

1.7 GHz quad-core

32-bit MT8695D

1.7 GHz quad-core

32-bit MTK8695+MT7668

1.7 GHz quad-core

32-bit GPU IMG GE8300 IMG GE8300 IMG GE8300 RAM 1GB DDR4 1GB DDR4 1.5 GB DDR4 Storage 8GB 8GB 8GB WiFi WiFi 5

2 x 2 MIMO WiFi 5

2 x 2 MIMO WiFi 5

2 x 2 MIMO Bluetooth BT 5.0 BT 5.0 BT 5.0 Ethernet 10/100 (with dongle) 10/100 (with dongle) 10/100 (with dongle) OS Fire OS 7

(Android 9) Fire OS 7

(Android 9) Fire OS 6

(Android 7.1) Remote Alexa voice remote Lite Alexa voice remote Alexa voice remote Price $30 $40 $50

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

