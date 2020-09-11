Gateway computers were a common site at PC stores in the 1990s and early 2000s before eventually disappearing into computer history after Acer acquired the company and eventually retired the brand.

Now Gateway is back. Sort of.

Acer has introduced a new line of Gateway-branded laptops and tablets that are exclusively available from Walmart.

I first started running across these new Gateway PCs a few days ago when searching for products to include in Liliputing’s Daily Deals posts, but I wasn’t really sure what to make of them. But now Acer is making things official.

According to a press release, there will be 11 new devices at launch, with most models focused on providing entry-level and mid-range hardware for affordable prices. But there are also a few high-end devices.

Here’s a run-down of the Acer/Gateway/Walmart launch lineup. Note that some models aren’t yet available for purchase, and while the MSRP prices are listed, some models are already on sale for as much as $300 off the list price.

Android Tablets

Windows Laptops

I don’t know if the Gateway brand is actually a selling point for anybody anymore. But these are basically Acer laptops in all but name (and cow-colored logo).

  2. I have an old eMachines laptop from the era where they were owned by Acer. I have had to replace the hard drive and RAM but everything else still works fine even after ten years of use. I currently run Xubuntu on it, even with the cheap Celeron 900 CPU I can still watch 360p video and surf the web on it to this day. I would say it was worth the $299 my mother paid for it in very early 2011 (I inherited the computer after she passed away earlier this year).

