The new Acer Swift 5 (SF514-55) is a 2.3 pound laptop with a magnesium-aluminum chassis, a 14 inch full HD touchscreen display, and support for up to an Intel Core i7 Tiger Lake processor with Intel Xe graphics.

Coming this November for $1000 and up, it’s a premium thin and light notebook that’s one of the first laptops certified to meet Intel’s EVO (formerly Project Athena) specifications.

But it’s just one of several new Acer Swift/Intel EVO laptops with Tiger Lake chips coming this fall.

Other models include the 2.7 pound Acer Swift 3 (SF314-59) notebook with a 14 inch full HD display and a $700 starting price, and the 2.6 pound Acer Swift 3 (SF313-53) is a model with a 13.5 inch, 2K display and a starting price of $800. They’ll also be available in November.

Both of these models are designed to be Intel EVO laptops, but they’re still awaiting verification from Intel. In order to qualify, notebooks need to meet a range of criteria related to responsiveness, instant resume from sleep, and long battery life and fast charging support.

All three laptops are designed to meet Intel EVO specifications (the new name for Project Athena), which means they’re designed to be thin, light, responsive laptops that offer long battery life, fast charging, and a range of connectivity options, among other things. At this point, the Swift 5 has been verified by Intel, while the Swift 3 models are pending verification.

Acer Swift 5 (SF514-55)

Available with Intel Core i5 or Core i7 processor options, this notebook sports a 14 inch display with 100-percent sRGB color gamut, 340-nits of brightness, and slim bezels for a 90-percent screen-to-body ratio.

The new Swift 5 laptop has a touchscreen display covered with antimocrobial Corning Gorilla Glass.

Acer says you should be able to get up to four hours of battery life from a 30-minute charge, while a fully-charged Acer Swift 5 laptop should offer up to 17 hours of battery life (if you believe the manufacturer’s estimates.

The new Acer Swift 5 should be available in November for $1000 and up.

Acer Swift 3 (SF313-53)

This laptop has a 13.5 inch, 2256 x 1504 pixel display with a 3:2 aspect ratio, 100-percent sRGB color gamut, and 400-nit brightness rating.

Featuring an aluminium chassis that measures just 0.63 inches thick, the 2.62 pound laptop features Thunderbolt 4, WiFi 6, a backlit keyboard, a fingerprint reader, up to 16GB of LPDDR4X memory, and solid state storage.

The Swift 3 (SF313-53) is scheduled to go on sale in November for $800 and up.

Acer Swift 3 (SF314-59)

Weighing 2.65 pounds and measuring 0.63 inches thick, the 14 inch Acer Swift 3 laptop is coming in November for $700 and up, making it the most affordable of Acer’s new Swift series laptops with Tiger Lake processors. But it still features support for Intel Core i5 or Core i7 Tiger Lake processors and features like Thunderbolt 4, WiFi 6, a fingerprint reader, and backlit keyboard.

The Acer Swift 3 (SF314-59) also has a full HD display, an 83 percent screen-to-body ratio, an aluminum chassis, and a magnesium-aluminum palm rest.

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

