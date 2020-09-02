The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano is a 2 pound notebook with a 13 inch, 2160 x 1350 pixel (450-nit) display, support for up to an Intel Core i7 Tiger Lake processor, and a starting price of $1400.

Lenovo says it’s the lightest weight ThinkPad to date, but it still packs a 48 Wh battery that the company says should be good for all-day battery life.

First revealed in a series of leaks earlier this year, the ThinkPad X1 Nano is now official. Lenovo says it’ll ship in the fourth quarter of 2020 and sell for $1400 and up. Like most recent ThinkPad models, it will also be available with a choice of Windows 10 or Ubuntu Linux operating systems.

The laptop measures 11.5″ x 8.15″ x 0.55″ and features a backlit keyboard, an HD webcam with support for Windows Hello-compatible face recognition and a privacy shutter that covers the camera when you’re not using it. There’s also a fingerprint reader and support for voice recognition thanks to Lenovo’s ThinkShield security that uses on-device AI for biometric security.

Lenovo says the Thinkpad X1 Nano will support up to 16GB of LPDDR4x memory and 1TB of solid state storage, and the computer has stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos sounds, 4 microphones, and a headphone jack.

There are two Thunderbolt 4 ports on the laptop, but that’s it. While these ports are versatile thanks to support for video output, charging, and high-speed data transfer, you’ll need an adapter if you plan to use any accessories that don’t have USB-C connectors.

Optional features include support for 4G LTE and/or 5G wireless networks, a touchscreen display, and a black carbon fiber weave top cover for the laptop.

press release

