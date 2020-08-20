Zotac’s ZBOX line of mini-desktop computers range in size from the incredibly tiny to the well, it’s smaller than a typical desktop tower.

The new Zotac ZBOX QCM7T3000 falls somewhere in the middle. Measuring 8.3″ x 8″ x 2.5″, this system is bigger than most Intel NUC models and way bigger than a Raspberry Pi, for example. But considering how much horsepower this system has, it’s a pretty compact machine.

Zotac positions the QCM7T3000 as a workstation computer, and packs it with a 45-watt Intel Core i7-10750H hexa-core processor and NVIDIA Quadro RTX 3000 graphics.

The computer also supports up to 64GB of DDR4-2933 memory (thanks to two SODIMM slots), and has room for dual storage options thanks to a SATA III 2.5″ drive bay for a hard drive or SSD and an M.2 2280 slot for PCIe x4 storage (or Intel Optane memory).

Zotac says the system can support up to four 4K displays thanks to four video outputs: two DisplayPort 1.4 and two HDMI 2.0 ports.

Other features include:

Gigabit Ethernet

Killer AX1650 (WiFi 6)

Bluetooth 5.0

1 x USB 3.1 Type-C port

1 x USB 3.1 Type-A port

4 x USB 3.0 Type-A ports

SDXC card reader

The computer has a 330W power supply and features a fan, heatsink, and two WiFi antennas.

Zotac hasn’t announced any pricing or availability details yet, but you can read more about the company’s first compact workstation to feature a 10th-gen Intel Core processor and NVIDIA Quadro RTX graphics at the Zotac website.

