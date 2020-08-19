Zoom, the rising start in easy-to-use video conferencing/video calling has gotten a big boost from the global pandemic which has millions of people stuck at home and looking for ways to connect.

Now there are a few new ways to do that — the company has announced it’s bringing Zoom to smart displays this fall, including the Amazon Echo Show, Google Nest Hub Max, and Facebook Portal.

But Zoom isn’t the only game in town, and it’s not the only company with an update to announce.

Google says it’s bringing its Google Meet video calling to Chromecast devices this week, allowing you to host or join meetings on a TV or other large display with a Chromecast plugged in.

Of course your TV probably doesn’t have a camera. But Google Meet on Chromecast uses your computer’s camera. The idea is that you can see the person or people you’re speaking to on the big screen, while the Google Meet session is handled by your laptop or desktop computer running the latest version of the Chrome web browser.

As for Zoom’s smart display rollout plans, the company says the service will be available on Facebook Portal devices in September before rolling out to other platforms this fall.

Facebook, meanwhile, isn’t just adding Zoom support. The company says other video conferencing software coming to Portal devices in September include BlueJeans, GoToMeeting, and WebEx.

The company also plans to make Portal into a more work-friendly device by allowing users to login using a Workplace account rather than a Facebook username.

