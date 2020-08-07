The Zero Terminal 3 is a little computer that looks like a chunky smartphone. But it’s a full-fledged Linux PC with a touchscreen display, a built-in battery, a full-sized USB port, and a microSD card reader.

It’s also a modular device that can support add-ons including keyboards, game controllers, radio transceivers, network interfaces, solar panels, or TV tuners.

Developed by hardware hacker NODE, the Zero Terminal 3 isn’t a thing you can buy right now. But NODE plans to offer more details, along with instructions to help people build their own Zero Terminal devices and modular add-ons in the future.

NODE Zero Terminal 3

As the name of the Zero Terminal 3 suggests, this isn’t NODE’s first handheld computer. The first was introduced in 2017 and, like the new model, the idea was to assemble a handheld computer using a Raspberry Pi Zero for its brains.

The latest model has a larger display and more versatility. While the keyboard is no longer built-in, it’s optional. And as mentioned above, the Zero Terminal 3 supports add-ons thanks to support for custom “backpacks” that can attach to dual 40-pin sockets on the back of the device.

On the front there’s a WaveShare 5.5 inch full HD touchscreen AMOLED display, and on the sides there are:

  • USB 2.0 Type-A port
  • micro USB port (for charging)
  • microSD card reader (for the operating system)
  • 3.5mm headphone jack
  • 3 programmable buttons (connected to the Raspberry Pi Zero’s GPIO pins)
  • Power switch

NODE Zero Terminal 3

Under the hood there is a 1,200 mAh LiPo battery as well as Raspberry Pi’s smallest computer soldered to a custom printed circuit board and connected to some smaller adapter PCBs. There’s also an audio amplifier and built-in speaker.

You can find more details about the Zero Terminal 3 and the first backpack prototype (a slide-out keyboard) at NODE’s website, or check out a video overview of the project.

Share this article:

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.