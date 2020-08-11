The Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra smartphone goes on sale in China on August 16 for about $760 and up. But I’m honestly not sure why Xiaomi didn’t call its latest flagship the Mi 120.

After all, the phone’s most distinctive characteristics include a display with a 120 Hz screen refresh rate, support for 120W fast charging, and an “AI super zoom” camera that can snap shots at up to 120X zoom level.

You should probably take that last feature with a grain of salt. This phone’s 48MP telephoto lens features 10X optical zoom. In order to zoom in any closer than that you’ll have to rely on software. That means image quality will likely degrade the more you zoom.

But you can zoom all the way up to 120X if you’re willing to make that tradeoff. Few other phones have an option to get anywhere close to that. DXOMARK has some examples of what super zoom photographs look like on the Mi 10 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, and Huawei P40 Pro, and overall the Mi 10 doesn’t come out on top… but it fares reasonably well.

As for the 120W fast charging, Xiaomi says you can take the Mi 10 Ultra’s 4,500 mAh battery from 0 to 41 percent by plugging it in for just 5 minutes. It takes just 23 minutes to fully charge the battery.

Things will go a little slower if you opt for wireless charging, which is also supported. Xiaomi offers a 50W wireless charging… which will still probably let you charge the battery more quickly than most wired chargers from other companies. The Mi 10 Ultra also supports 10W reverse wireless charging if you want to use the smartphone as a power bank for charging other phones or gadgets including smartwatches or wireless earbuds.

Here are some other key specs for the Mi 10 Ultra:

Display 6.67″ OLED TrueColor curved display

19.5:9 aspect ratio, FHD+,

120 Hz refresh rate

240Hz touch sampling rate

Color contrast ratio: 5,000,000:1 (typ)

800nit (HBM) / 1120nit (typ)

Gamut: 100% DCI-P3, Color accuracy: ∆E <1.0, JNCD: <0.63

10-bit color depth

TÜV Low-Blue Light Rheinland and HDR10+ certifications Color Obsidian Black, Mercury Silver, Transparent Edition Dimensions 162.4 x 75 x 9.5mm Weight 222 grams Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865

Kyro 585 CPU, Octa-core CPU, up to 2.84 GHz

Adreno 650 GPU Storage & RAM 8GB/12GB/16GB LPDDR5 RAM

128GB/256GB/512GB UFS 3.1 storage Cooling System LiquidCool 2.0 vapor chamber + 6-stack graphite layer +graphene Rear Camera 48MP ultra-clear primary camera1/1.32” super sensor, 2.4μm 4-in-1 Super Pixels

Supports OIS, f/1.85, 8P lens

120x digital zoom telephoto lens

20MP ultra-wide angle 128° camera

12MP portrait lens

Up to 8K 24fps video recording

AI 2.0, Night mode 2.0, ShootSteady video, Vlog mode,

960fps macro slow-motion video Front Camera 20MP 1.8mm in-display selfie cameraHDR, AI portrait selfies, AI scene detection, portrait video

720p 120fps slow motion video Connectivity Wi-Fi 6

5G MultiLinkMulti-functional

NFC

IR blaster

USB Type-C Battery & Charging 4,500mAh battery

120W wired and 50W wireless fast charging

10W reverse wireless charging Audio Dual stereo speakers

Hi-Res Audio certification

AI noise reduction Security In-screen fingerprint sensor

Face Unlock OS MIUI 12 based on Android 10

The phone is up for pre-order in China starting today and ships August 16th, with prices ranging from RMB 5,299 to 6,999:

8GB/128GB for RMB 5,299 (~$760)

8GB/256GB for RMB 5,599 (~$805)

12GB/256GB for RMB 5,999 (~$865)

16GB/512GB for RMB 6,999 (~$1,110)

via Mi Blog

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

