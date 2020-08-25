A month after launching the Tuxedo Pulse 15 Linux laptop powered by up to an AMD Renoir processor, Tuxedo Computers is introducing a 14 inch model.

The new Tuxedo Pulse 14 is available with the same powerful processor options, but comes in a smaller, lighter case. The laptop weighs just 2.3 pounds, measures just 16.8mm (0.66 inches) thick, and supports up to an AMD Ryzen 7 4800H processor.

It’s available for pre-order now for 825 Euros ($975) and up, and the Tuxedo Pulse 14 should begin shipping in October.

The Tuxedo Pulse 14 may be small, but it packs a 45 watt AMD Ryzen 4000H series processor with Radeon Vega graphics. Unfortunately the laptop’s 47 Wh battery is less than half the size of the battery the company put in the Pulse 15, so only expect up to 6 hours of battery life during general purpose usage (or up to 11 hours in power saving mode).

Here’s an overview of the laptop’s spec sheet:

Display 14 inches

1920 x 1080 pixels

IPS LCD

60 Hz

100% sRGB

300 nits CPU AMD Ryzen 5 4600H (6-core/12-thread)

AMD Ryzen 7 4800H (8-core/16-thread) GPU AMD Radeon Vega 6 (4600H)

AMD Radeon Vega 7 (4800H) RAM Up to 64GB DDR4-3200 Storage Up to 2TB SATA III or PCIe NVMe M.2 2280 Ports HDMI 2.0

Gigabit Ethernet

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C (Power Delivery, but no DisplayPort)

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x USB 2.0 Type-A

3.5mm audio

microSD card reader Wireless WiFi 5

Bluetooth 5.1 Speakers Stereo 2W Keyboard Backlit (white)

Tux super key Power 46.74 Wh battery

90W power supply Dimensions 320mm x 215mm x 16.8mm (12.6″ x 8.5″ x 0.66″) Weight 1.05 kg (2.3 pounds)

The Tuxedo Pulse 14 has a magnesium chassis, fairly compact bezels around the sides of the display, and an HD webcam above the screen.

While Tuxedo Computers is based in Germany, the company allows you to configure the notebook with keyboards configured for English or other languages. You can even opt for a Dvorak keyboard layout (English or Germany only).

Operating system options include the Tuxedo_OS GNU/Linux distribution, Ubuntu, and OpenSUSE. You can also pay extra for Tuxedo to load Windows 10 Home or Pro either in a virtual machine or in a dual boot configuration.

