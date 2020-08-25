A month after launching the Tuxedo Pulse 15 Linux laptop powered by up to an AMD Renoir processor, Tuxedo Computers is introducing a 14 inch model.

The new Tuxedo Pulse 14 is available with the same powerful processor options, but comes  in a smaller, lighter case. The laptop weighs just 2.3 pounds, measures just 16.8mm (0.66 inches) thick, and supports up to an AMD Ryzen 7 4800H processor.

It’s available for pre-order now for 825 Euros ($975) and up, and the Tuxedo Pulse 14 should begin shipping in October.

Tuxedo Pulse 14 Linux laptop

The Tuxedo Pulse 14 may be small, but it packs a 45 watt AMD Ryzen 4000H series processor with Radeon Vega graphics. Unfortunately the laptop’s 47 Wh battery is less than half the size of the battery the company put in the Pulse 15, so only expect up to 6 hours of battery life during general purpose usage (or up to 11 hours in power saving mode).

Here’s an overview of the laptop’s spec sheet:

Display14 inches
1920 x 1080 pixels
IPS LCD
60 Hz
100% sRGB
300 nits
CPUAMD Ryzen 5 4600H (6-core/12-thread)
AMD Ryzen 7 4800H (8-core/16-thread)
GPUAMD Radeon Vega 6 (4600H)
AMD Radeon Vega 7 (4800H)
RAMUp to 64GB DDR4-3200
StorageUp to 2TB SATA III or PCIe NVMe M.2 2280
PortsHDMI 2.0
Gigabit Ethernet
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C (Power Delivery, but no DisplayPort)
2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
1 x USB 2.0 Type-A
3.5mm audio
microSD card reader
WirelessWiFi 5
Bluetooth 5.1
SpeakersStereo 2W
KeyboardBacklit (white)
Tux super key
Power46.74 Wh battery
90W power supply
Dimensions320mm x 215mm x 16.8mm (12.6″ x 8.5″ x 0.66″)
Weight1.05 kg (2.3 pounds)

The Tuxedo Pulse 14 has a magnesium chassis, fairly compact bezels around the sides of the display, and an HD webcam above the screen.

While Tuxedo Computers is based in Germany, the company allows you to configure the notebook with keyboards configured for English or other languages. You can even opt for a Dvorak keyboard layout (English or Germany only).

Operating system options include the Tuxedo_OS GNU/Linux distribution, Ubuntu, and OpenSUSE. You can also pay extra for Tuxedo to load Windows 10 Home or Pro either in a virtual machine or in a dual boot configuration.

via Phoronix and Tuxedo Computers

