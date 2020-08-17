The era of smartphone makers cutting holes in screens to make room for cameras may be drawing to a close.

For the past year or so, companies have been experimenting with under-display cameras that can capture photos and videos without completely obstructing your view of the display. Soon you may be able to buy one.

ZTE has announced that the upcoming ZTE Axon 20 5G will be the first commercially available phone with an under-display camera.

The phone will launch in China on September 1st, but may find its way to other markets later this year. I suspect we’ll also see other phone makers adopt similar technology in the not too distant future.

ZTE hasn’t officially revealed any other details about the Axon 20 5G yet, but the rumor/leak mill suggests it’ll have a 6.9 inch, 2460 x 1080 pixel AMOLED display, a 4,120 mAh battery, and support for 6GB to 12GB of RAM.

Other features are expected to include four rear cameras including a 64MP primary camera. And the front camera is expected to be a 32MP camera.

We’ll find out more about the phone in a few weeks… including whether the section of the display that covers the camera blends seamlessly with the rest of the screen or not… and whether the camera can actually capture decent images when shooting through the display.

