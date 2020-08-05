Samsung’s latest pen-enabled premium phones are coming this month.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 packs a 6.7 inch AMOLED display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a starting price of $999.

If you want a bit more of, well… everything, then there’s the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, which has a bigger, higher-resolution display with a faster screen refresh rate, more RAM, and a few other differences including a lower latency S Pen. With a starting price of $1300 though, it’s not exactly cheap.

Both phones go up for pre-order this week and they should ship August 21st.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Here are the key specs for each of the Samsung’s latest flagships that don’t have foldable displays.

Galaxy Note 20 Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
Display 6.7 inch
2400 x 1080 (393 ppi)
AMOLED
60 Hz		 6.9 inch
3088 x 1440 (496 ppi)
Dynamic AMOLED
120 Hz
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+
RAM 8GB 12GB
Storage 128GB (no microSD) 128GB or 512GB + microSD
Rear cameras
  • 12MP primary
  • 64MP telephoto
  • 12MP ultra-wide
  • 108MP primary
  • 64MP telephoto
  • 12MP ultra-wide
Front camera 10MP 10MP
Battery 4,300 mAh 4,500 mAh
Charging 25W USB-C (wired)
15W Qi (wireless)		 25W USB-C (wired)
15W Qi (wireless)
Security In-display fingerprint sensor In-display fingerprint sensor
S Pen 4096 degrees of pressure
26ms latency
0.7mm tip
IP68		 4096 degrees of pressure
9ms latency
0.7mm tip
IP68
IP rating IP68 water & dust resistance IP68 water & dust resistance
Wireless
  • 5G Sub-6 GHz/mmWave
  • WiFi 6
  • BT 5.0
  • NFC
  • 5G Sub-6 GHz/mmWave
  • WiFi 6
  • BT 5.0
  • NFC
Dimensions 161.6mm x 75.2mm x 8.3mm 164.8mm x 77.2mm x 8.1mm
Weight 194 grams 208 grams

Samsung Galaxy Note 20

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

