Samsung’s latest pen-enabled premium phones are coming this month.
The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 packs a 6.7 inch AMOLED display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a starting price of $999.
If you want a bit more of, well… everything, then there’s the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, which has a bigger, higher-resolution display with a faster screen refresh rate, more RAM, and a few other differences including a lower latency S Pen. With a starting price of $1300 though, it’s not exactly cheap.
Both phones go up for pre-order this week and they should ship August 21st.
Here are the key specs for each of the Samsung’s latest flagships that don’t have foldable displays.
|Galaxy Note 20
|Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
|Display
|6.7 inch
2400 x 1080 (393 ppi)
AMOLED
60 Hz
|6.9 inch
3088 x 1440 (496 ppi)
Dynamic AMOLED
120 Hz
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+
|RAM
|8GB
|12GB
|Storage
|128GB (no microSD)
|128GB or 512GB + microSD
|Rear cameras
|
|
|Front camera
|10MP
|10MP
|Battery
|4,300 mAh
|4,500 mAh
|Charging
|25W USB-C (wired)
15W Qi (wireless)
|25W USB-C (wired)
15W Qi (wireless)
|Security
|In-display fingerprint sensor
|In-display fingerprint sensor
|S Pen
|4096 degrees of pressure
26ms latency
0.7mm tip
IP68
|4096 degrees of pressure
9ms latency
0.7mm tip
IP68
|IP rating
|IP68 water & dust resistance
|IP68 water & dust resistance
|Wireless
|
|
|Dimensions
|161.6mm x 75.2mm x 8.3mm
|164.8mm x 77.2mm x 8.1mm
|Weight
|194 grams
|208 grams