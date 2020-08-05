Samsung’s latest pen-enabled premium phones are coming this month.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 packs a 6.7 inch AMOLED display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a starting price of $999.

If you want a bit more of, well… everything, then there’s the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, which has a bigger, higher-resolution display with a faster screen refresh rate, more RAM, and a few other differences including a lower latency S Pen. With a starting price of $1300 though, it’s not exactly cheap.

Both phones go up for pre-order this week and they should ship August 21st.

Here are the key specs for each of the Samsung’s latest flagships that don’t have foldable displays.

Galaxy Note 20 Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Display 6.7 inch

2400 x 1080 (393 ppi)

AMOLED

60 Hz 6.9 inch

3088 x 1440 (496 ppi)

Dynamic AMOLED

120 Hz Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ RAM 8GB 12GB Storage 128GB (no microSD) 128GB or 512GB + microSD Rear cameras 12MP primary

64MP telephoto

12MP ultra-wide 108MP primary

64MP telephoto

12MP ultra-wide Front camera 10MP 10MP Battery 4,300 mAh 4,500 mAh Charging 25W USB-C (wired)

15W Qi (wireless) 25W USB-C (wired)

15W Qi (wireless) Security In-display fingerprint sensor In-display fingerprint sensor S Pen 4096 degrees of pressure

26ms latency

0.7mm tip

IP68 4096 degrees of pressure

9ms latency

0.7mm tip

IP68 IP rating IP68 water & dust resistance IP68 water & dust resistance Wireless 5G Sub-6 GHz/mmWave

WiFi 6

BT 5.0

NFC 5G Sub-6 GHz/mmWave

WiFi 6

BT 5.0

NFC Dimensions 161.6mm x 75.2mm x 8.3mm 164.8mm x 77.2mm x 8.1mm Weight 194 grams 208 grams

Samsung Galaxy Note 20

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

press release

