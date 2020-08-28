After showing us what its next foldable smartphone would look like earlier this month, Samsung is scheduled to officially introduce the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G during an event on September 1st, 2020. But many of the key details were just leaked by WinFuture.

Samsung Galaxy Z2 Fold 5G

As expected, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G will look like the original Galaxy Fold… but better. Like the original, the phone folds in half to easily slide into a pocket or unfolds to provide a tablet-like experience.

And like the original, the new phone has a smaller cover display that lets you use apps without unfolding the phone. But the cover display is now significantly larger, the bezels are smaller, and when folded, the the phone looks more like… well, a phone.

Left: Samsung Galaxy Fold /Right: Samsung Galaxy Z2 Fold 5G

Unfold the primary display and you’ll also see a slightly larger, higher resolution display. The screen refresh rate has also been doubled to 120 Hz. But the most immediately noticeable difference is that there’s no camera notch. That’s because you won’t see any cameras at all in tablet mode.

Samsung Galaxy Fold (1st-gen)

While the first Galaxy Fold smartphone had six cameras (three on the back, two on the inside, and one on the front), the Galaxy Z Fold2 5G drops the front cameras, upgrades the rear cameras, and keeps the same 10MP selfie shooter on the front.

Samsung Galaxy Z2 Fold 5G

Since the front cover display is now larger, I doubt users will miss the inside cameras much. You should be able to comfortably frame shots or make video calls using the front display.

WinFuture says Samsung has also redesigned the phone’s hinge, and the new model is said to do a better job of preventing dust from getting under the display and causing problems.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5GSamsung Galaxy Fold
Primary display7.6 inches
2208 x 1768 pixels
AMOLED
120 Hz
Flexible glass		7.3 inches
2152 x 1536 pixels
AMOLED
60 Hz
Cover display6.2 inches
2260 x 816 pixels
AMOLED
60 Hz		4.6 inches
1680 x 720 pixels
AMOLED
60 Hz
Rear Cameras12MP wide-angle (f/1.8, 1.8μm)
12MP telephoto (f/2.4, 1.0μm)
12MP ultra-wide angle (f/2.2, 1.12μm)		16MP ultra-wide angle (f/2.2, 1.0μm)
12MP wide-angle (f/1.5 to f/2.4, 1.4μm)
12MP telephoto (f/2.4, 1.0μm)
Cover camera10MP (f/2.2, 1.22μm)10MP (f/2.2, 1.22μm)
Selfie cameraN/A10MP (f/2.2, 1.22μm)
8MP RGB depth (f/1.9, 1.12μm)
Battery4,500 mAh4,380 mAh (LTE)
4,235 mAh (5G)
Charging25W (wired)
11W (wireless)
Wireless PowerShare		15W (wired)
15W (wireless)
Wireless powershare
ProcessorSnapdragon 865+Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
RAM12GB LPDDR512GB LPDDR4X
Storage256GB UFS 3.1512GB UFS 3.0
SecurityFingerprint reader (side)Fingerprint reader (side)
Dimensions159.2mm x 128.2mm x 6.9mm160.9mm x 117.9mm x 7.6mm
Weight279 grams276 grams

