After showing us what its next foldable smartphone would look like earlier this month, Samsung is scheduled to officially introduce the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G during an event on September 1st, 2020. But many of the key details were just leaked by WinFuture.

As expected, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G will look like the original Galaxy Fold… but better. Like the original, the phone folds in half to easily slide into a pocket or unfolds to provide a tablet-like experience.

And like the original, the new phone has a smaller cover display that lets you use apps without unfolding the phone. But the cover display is now significantly larger, the bezels are smaller, and when folded, the the phone looks more like… well, a phone.

Unfold the primary display and you’ll also see a slightly larger, higher resolution display. The screen refresh rate has also been doubled to 120 Hz. But the most immediately noticeable difference is that there’s no camera notch. That’s because you won’t see any cameras at all in tablet mode.

While the first Galaxy Fold smartphone had six cameras (three on the back, two on the inside, and one on the front), the Galaxy Z Fold2 5G drops the front cameras, upgrades the rear cameras, and keeps the same 10MP selfie shooter on the front.

Since the front cover display is now larger, I doubt users will miss the inside cameras much. You should be able to comfortably frame shots or make video calls using the front display.

WinFuture says Samsung has also redesigned the phone’s hinge, and the new model is said to do a better job of preventing dust from getting under the display and causing problems.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G Samsung Galaxy Fold Primary display 7.6 inches

2208 x 1768 pixels

AMOLED

120 Hz

Flexible glass 7.3 inches

2152 x 1536 pixels

AMOLED

60 Hz Cover display 6.2 inches

2260 x 816 pixels

AMOLED

60 Hz 4.6 inches

1680 x 720 pixels

AMOLED

60 Hz Rear Cameras 12MP wide-angle (f/1.8, 1.8μm)

12MP telephoto (f/2.4, 1.0μm)

12MP ultra-wide angle (f/2.2, 1.12μm) 16MP ultra-wide angle (f/2.2, 1.0μm)

12MP wide-angle (f/1.5 to f/2.4, 1.4μm)

12MP telephoto (f/2.4, 1.0μm) Cover camera 10MP (f/2.2, 1.22μm) 10MP (f/2.2, 1.22μm) Selfie camera N/A 10MP (f/2.2, 1.22μm)

8MP RGB depth (f/1.9, 1.12μm) Battery 4,500 mAh 4,380 mAh (LTE)

4,235 mAh (5G) Charging 25W (wired)

11W (wireless)

Wireless PowerShare 15W (wired)

15W (wireless)

Wireless powershare Processor Snapdragon 865+ Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 RAM 12GB LPDDR5 12GB LPDDR4X Storage 256GB UFS 3.1 512GB UFS 3.0 Security Fingerprint reader (side) Fingerprint reader (side) Dimensions 159.2mm x 128.2mm x 6.9mm 160.9mm x 117.9mm x 7.6mm Weight 279 grams 276 grams

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

