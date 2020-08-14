Xiaomi has been selling affordable smartphones under its Redmi sub-brand for a few years, and last year the company started doing the same thing with laptops.

Now the company has launched its first Redmi-branded gaming notebook. The Redmi G is a laptop with a 16.1 inch display, a 10th-gen Intel Comet Lake-H processor, and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 series graphics.

It will be available in China starting August 17 for $720 and up.

Xiaomi will offers three prices/configurations:

Price RMB 4,999 (~$720) RMB 5,799 (~$835) RMB 6,599 (~$950) CPU Intel Core i5-10200H Intel Core i5-10300H Intel Core i7-10750H GPU NVIDIA GTX 1650 NVIDIA GTX 1650 Ti NVIDIA GTX 1650 Ti Display 60 Hz 144 Hz 144 Hz

Keep in mind that it’s unclear if or when the Redmi G will be available for purchase outside of China or how much it will sell for internationally.

Still, $835 is one of the lowest prices I’ve seen for a laptop with a 144 Hz display.

The screen is 16.1 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel LCD display with support for up to 300-nits of brightness and 100-percent sRGB color gamut. The display is surrounded by relatively slim top and side bezels. Xiaomi has made the unfortunate decision to place a webcam below the screen in order to keep the top bezel slim. That’s a design choice that other companies have moved away from in recent years, since it tends to be an awkward angle for snapping selfies or streaming video.

Other features include a 55 Wh battery, a backlit keyboard, dual cooling fans, 16GB of DDR4-2933 RAM, 512GB of PCIe NVMe solid state storage, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, and ports including:

Gigabit Ethernet

HDMI 2.0

Mini DisplayPort 1.4

3.5mm audio

1 x USB Type-C

2 x USB 3.0 Gen 2 Type-A

1 x USB 2.0 Type-A

The notebook has stereo 2W speakers with support for DTS:X Ultra 3D sound. In case you were wondering what this laptop lacks that you’d typically find on a pricier gaming notebook, there’s no Thunderbolt 3 port, no support for NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics with ray-tracing, a relatively small battery, and no RGB keyboard lighting.

Still, I wouldn’t mind seeing more companies following Xiaomi’s lead in offering gaming laptops with these kinds of specs for under $1000. While I’m not much of a gamer, this kind of hardware also comes in handy for editing audio and video projects.

via GizmoChina, GSM Arena, and Weibo

