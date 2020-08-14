Xiaomi has been selling affordable smartphones under its Redmi sub-brand for a few years, and last year the company started doing the same thing with laptops.
Now the company has launched its first Redmi-branded gaming notebook. The Redmi G is a laptop with a 16.1 inch display, a 10th-gen Intel Comet Lake-H processor, and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 series graphics.
It will be available in China starting August 17 for $720 and up.
Xiaomi will offers three prices/configurations:
|Price
|RMB 4,999 (~$720)
|RMB 5,799 (~$835)
|RMB 6,599 (~$950)
|CPU
|Intel Core i5-10200H
|Intel Core i5-10300H
|Intel Core i7-10750H
|GPU
|NVIDIA GTX 1650
|NVIDIA GTX 1650 Ti
|NVIDIA GTX 1650 Ti
|Display
|60 Hz
|144 Hz
|144 Hz
Keep in mind that it’s unclear if or when the Redmi G will be available for purchase outside of China or how much it will sell for internationally.
Still, $835 is one of the lowest prices I’ve seen for a laptop with a 144 Hz display.
The screen is 16.1 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel LCD display with support for up to 300-nits of brightness and 100-percent sRGB color gamut. The display is surrounded by relatively slim top and side bezels. Xiaomi has made the unfortunate decision to place a webcam below the screen in order to keep the top bezel slim. That’s a design choice that other companies have moved away from in recent years, since it tends to be an awkward angle for snapping selfies or streaming video.
Other features include a 55 Wh battery, a backlit keyboard, dual cooling fans, 16GB of DDR4-2933 RAM, 512GB of PCIe NVMe solid state storage, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, and ports including:
- Gigabit Ethernet
- HDMI 2.0
- Mini DisplayPort 1.4
- 3.5mm audio
- 1 x USB Type-C
- 2 x USB 3.0 Gen 2 Type-A
- 1 x USB 2.0 Type-A
The notebook has stereo 2W speakers with support for DTS:X Ultra 3D sound. In case you were wondering what this laptop lacks that you’d typically find on a pricier gaming notebook, there’s no Thunderbolt 3 port, no support for NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics with ray-tracing, a relatively small battery, and no RGB keyboard lighting.
Still, I wouldn’t mind seeing more companies following Xiaomi’s lead in offering gaming laptops with these kinds of specs for under $1000. While I’m not much of a gamer, this kind of hardware also comes in handy for editing audio and video projects.
via GizmoChina, GSM Arena, and Weibo