Google’s follow-up to last year’s Pixel 3a is official. The Google Pixel 4a is a mid-range phone with some flagship-like features including an OLED display. Google’s excellent camera features, and guaranteed OS and security updates for at least three years.

The Pixel 4a is available for pre-order now for $349 and ships August 20, 2020.

But it’s not the only new Google Pixel phone coming this year. Google says the Pixel 4a (5G) with a faster processor and 5G support is coming this fall for $499, as is the company’s next premium phone, the Pixel 5.

Google Pixel 4a

The latest mid-range Pixel features a 5.81 inch, 2340 x 1080 pixel OLED display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage.

On the back of the phone is a single 12.2MP camera with support for optical and electronic image stabilization and dual pixel phase detection autofocus. It features the same Sony IMX363 image sensor found in the Pixel 3, Pixel 3a, and Pixel 4 smartphones, but the real star of the show has always been Google’s computational photography features which use software to enhance the camera’s capabilities.

While the Pixel 4a’s Snapdragon 730G processor is less powerful than the Snapdragon 855 chip used in the Pixel 4, it’s a step up from the Pixel 3a’s SD670 chip, which should help with things like processing images more quickly.

There’s also an 84-degree 8MP camera on the front of the phone, tucked into a hole-punch in the display. Other hardware includes a 3,140 mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging, stereo speakers, a USB-C port, and a headphone jack. There’s a fingerprint sensor on the back of the phone, and the Pixel 4a has Google’s Titan M Security chip.

Google has also announced that the Pixel 4a will be the first phone to ship with support for Live Caption automatic transcription of voice and video calls, although the feature will roll out soon to Pixel 2 and later phones.

Overall the phone looks pretty attractive for $349. But there are a few things that it doesn’t have, including an IP rating for dust and water resistance or support for wireless charging. Like all Pixel devices, it also lacks a microSD card reader.

The Pixel 4a is available for pre-order from the Google Store and Google Fi and it will be available from carriers including Verizon and US Cellular.

Pixel 4a (5G) and Pixel 5

Google isn’t providing as many details about these upcoming phones, but both will support 5G networks and both will be available in regions including the US, Canada, the UK, Australia, France, Germany, Ireland, Japan, and Taiwan.

Rumor has it that both phones will have the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, but that the Pixel 5 will have a higher price tag thanks to premium design (and possibly other premium features such as support for wireless charging or an IP rating).

These phones are also both expected to feature dual rear cameras, while the cheaper Pixel 4a has just a single camera on the back.

via Google

