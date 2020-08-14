The One Netbook OneGx1 is a tiny laptop computer with a 7 inch full HD touchscreen display, a low-power Intel Core i5-10210Y processor, up to 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, and optional support for 4G LTE.

It also looks like a gaming laptop, thanks to the RGB backlit keyboard and light bar that illuminates the back of the OneGx1. To complete the look, you can also buy a set of optional, detachable game controllers designed to work with the little laptop.

When I first reviewed the OneGx1 earlier this summer, I hadn’t had a chance to try the controllers yet. But One Netbook eventually shipped me a pair and I’ve been using them on and off for the past few weeks.

The One Netbook OneGx1 game controllers are available from GeekBuying for $46, while the OneGx1 mini laptop is available from GeekBuying for $930 and up or from Banggood for $840 and up.

The first thing I should mention is that the OneGx1 may look like a gaming laptop, but this 1.4 pound computer doesn’t really have the kind of horsepower you’d expect from a gaming machine.

With a 7-watt, quad-core CPU and Intel UHD 617 graphics, it can handle casual games and older titles well, but it slows to a crawl when you try loading up more demanding games. In my review I noted, for example, that Assassin’s Creed: Syndicate runs at 5 to 7 frames per second, but Amnesia: The Dark Descent runs at close to 60 fps.

I spent most of my time testing the OneGx1 controllers with more casual games like Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair and Pikuniku, which run smoothly on this computer and which fully support the game controllers.

Later this year One Netbook plans to release a more powerful version called the OneGx1 Pro. That version will have an Intel Tiger Lake processor and Intel Xe graphics, and will likely be better suited for AAA gaming. It will have the same design as the OneGx1 with a 10th-gen Core Y-series processor that I’ve been testing.

The second thing to note is that these controllers are clearly modeled after the Nintendo Switch Joy-con controllers. You can clip the onto the sides of the OneGx1 thanks to grooves in the bottom of the PC. Then slide up until they lock into place.

Once that’s done, you can grip the controllers while you game rather than holding the computer itself. The connection is a little on the wobbly side if you’re holding the OneGx1 + controllers in thin air. But if you brace your hands on your lap or a table or other flat surface, you probably won’t notice much shaking.

I don’t personally spend enough time playing PC games to feel comfortable addressing questions of build quality, responsiveness, or layout. But I did find the controllers fairly comfortable to grip while gaming. They’re made from plastic and each controller weighs just 1.9 ounces, adding very little to the overall weight of the OneGx1 (the computer has a sturdier metal body).

And the third thing to note is that while the OneGx1 controllers can clip onto the sides of the computer and snap into place, they use Bluetooth to communicate with the PC and support several different connection modes… and I kind of wish they didn’t. That’s because the connection can be a bit finicky when you switch modes… or sometimes when you just turn the controllers off and on again.

Things seem to work best when Windows treats the controllers as an Xbox 360-style gamepad. In this mode some games didn’t seem to recognize the controllers out of the box, but when I dug into the Windows 10 game controller settings I was able to confirm that the analog sticks and all the buttons were working.

I was also able to play Yooka-Laylee, Pikuniku, and several other games including Celeste, and Night in the Woods without any trouble.

Press and hold the Back and Start keys for three seconds, and you can switch from Xbox 360 controller to PC/PS3 controller… but I had no luck doing anything in that mode. People who know more about PC gaming hardware than I do might find this mode useful. I didn’t.

Finally you can press and hold the Power + L3 and R3 buttons (click the analog sticks to trigger L3 or R3) and the status indicator light will flash quickly. In this mode you can pair each controller with the PC as a new, individual Bluetooth gamepad. Then you can use the L-HID and R-HID controllers separately to play multi-player games.

Or at least you can if you can find any games that can work with the limited number of buttons available. While many games designed for the Nintendo Switch are also designed to take advantage of that game console’s multi-mode controllers, most PC games are not designed to be played in this way.

Anyway, I regularly found myself turning off the PC and controllers, turning it on again, and realizing that one or both of the controllers weren’t connected. Usually I could solve this by pressing the Power + L3 and R3 buttons until the status light flashes slowly, and then bringing the right controller near the left one so they would detect one another.

But it’s not always easy to tell which mode the controllers are in or if they’re detected by the computer without digging into the Windows Control Panel -> Hardware and Sound -> Devices and Printers settings to find out what kind of connection the controllers are using, if any.

That said, when I found games that detected the controller and had the controllers in the right mode, they definitely made gaming on the OneGx1 more enjoyable. And since they’re detachable, you can unhook the controllers from the sides of the OneGx1 and use them wireless with one controller in each hand to play games.

While some early promotional images of the OneGx1 showed a middle piece that would let you connect the left and right controllers to hold like a single Xbox/PlayStation-style controller, the demo units One Netbook sent me did not have any middle piece and I’m not sure the company will offer one.

One last thing to note about the game controllers is that they each have a battery that you’ll need to keep charged up. You can do that by opening the flap at the bottom of each controller to access a USB-C port that can be used for charging.

But since controllers cannot be charged by the laptop itself, that means you’ll either need to take turns plugging your controllers and OneGx1 in to charge, or you’ll need to use multiple power adapters if you want to charge everything simultaneously. The good news is that since USB-C is becoming a standard, there’s a good chance that you’ve already got a USB-C charger or two lying around if you’ve purchased a new Android phone (or some laptops) in the past few years.

Possibly the best thing about these controllers is that they’re entirely optional. So if you’re looking for a mini-laptop that supports 4G LTE and don’t care about gaming, you don’t need to pay for the controllers at all (but you do have to put up with the RGB lighting).

Or if you do want to use the OneGx1 for gaming occasionally and productivity or media consumption at other times, you can always detach the controllers to make the little machine more portable. That’s something that sets the OneGx1 apart from other mini gaming laptops like the GPD Win, Win 2, and Win Max — all of which have their controllers built-in.

You can read more about One Netbook’s latest handheld computer in our Liliputing OneGx1 mini laptop review, but if you’re too lazy to click, here are some specs and ordering details:

Specs

Display 7 inch, 1920 x 1200 IPS CPU Intel Core i5-10210Y GPU Intel UHD 617 (24 EU) RAM 8GB or 16GB LPDDR3 Storage 256GB or 512GB M.2 SSD Wireless WiFi 6, Bluetooth 4.2 + optional 4G LTE and/or 5G (M.2 card) Ports USB Type-C, USB 3.0 Type-A, micro HDMI, 3.5mm audio, microSD Battery 46.2Wh, 12,000 mAh Charging 5V/9V/12V/15V USB-C Keyboard RGB backlit Camera None Game controllers Detachable, wireless (optional) Cooling Dual fans + dual copper heat sinks Body Aluminum body with plastic rear Dimensions 173mm x 136mm x 21mm (6.8″ x 5.4″ x 0.8″) Weight 640 grams (1.4 pounds) Price $840 and up

