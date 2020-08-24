Motorola’s latest budget smartphone in the Moto G lineup is here… and by here, I mean India and Europe. It’s unclear if or when the Moto G9 and/or Moto G9 Play will be available in other markets.

But the company unveiled the Moto G9 in India today, and it will be available from FlipKart for ₹11,499 ($155) starting August 31, 2020. A virtually identical phone called the Moto G9 Play is available now in Germany for 170 Euros ($200).

Moto G9

Aside from the name and price tag, the two phones are pretty much the same, and have decent specs for a device in this price range, including:

  • 6.5 inch, 1600 x 720 pixel display
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor
  • 4GB RAM
  • 64GB storage + microSD (up to 512GB)
  • 5,000 mAh battery
  • 20W charger
  • Fingerprint reader (rear)
  • USB 2.0 Type-C
  • 3.5mm headphone jack
  • Mono speaker
  • Dual microphones

The phone has an 8MP front-facing camera and three rear cameras:

  • 48MP primary
  • 2MP depth
  • 2MP macro

The smartphone supports WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, 4G LTE, and NFC. It has a plastic body and a “water repellent” design, but no official IP water resistance rating. In this price range, it’d be more surprising if it did though.

