The Motorola One 5G is a smartphone with a 6.7 inch, FHD+ 90 Hz display, quad cameras, and 5G support. But this isn’t your typical flagship — it’s a mid-range phone that’s headed to AT&T and Verizon for under $500.
A virtually identical phone called the Moto 5G Plus launched in Europe earlier this summer for €349 and up.
The mid-range phones are Motorola’s most affordable 5G handsets to date.
The Moto 5G Plus features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor with an integrated Snapdragon X52 5G modem, a 5,000 mAh battery, and support for 15W fast charging (the European model seems to support 20W fast charging, but aside from that the only differences I can spot are in the pricing/configuration options.
In Europe, you can pick up a 4GB RAM/64GB storage model for €349 or a 6GB/128GB version for €399. In the US, Motorola will only offer a 4GB/128GB model for a “sub-$500” price tag when the phone comes to Verizon in early October and AT&T “soon.”
The phone’s other features include support for NFC, a side-mounted fingerprint reader, a microSD card reader, and a headphone jack, plus a total of six cameras:
Front cameras
- 16MP primary
- 8MP ultrawide
Rear cameras
- 48MP primary
- 8MP ultrawide
- 5MP macro
- 2MP depth
The Snapdragon 700-series processor isn’t the only concession Motorola made to price. The phone isn’t waterproof. It doesn’t support wireless charging.
But it’s also a lot more affordable than most recent flagship phones, so something had to give.
This article was originally published July 7, 2020 and last updated August 31, 2020.
According to http://www.heise.de/news/Moto-g-5G-Plus-mit-5000-mAh-Akku-vorgestellt-4838007.html and http://www.golem.de/news/motorola-moto-g-5g-plus-kostet-ab-350-euro-2007-149506.html
this phone does have a FP sensor. It’s located on the side in the power button.
Good to know, thanks! I’ll update the article.
While I understand concessions for the sake of the price. If they are touting NFC for payments a fingerprint reader would have been nice (even the cheaper versions on the back).
But still, pretty nice offering.