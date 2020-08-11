The Mele PCG02 is a computer-on-a-stick that can plug directly into the HDMI port of a TV or monitor. It’s one of the largest PC sticks around, measuring about 5.5″ x 2.3″ x 0.75″, but it’s also one of the most versatile.
You can use it to stream 4K video over WiFi… or Ethernet, thanks to a full-sized RJ-45 port. Another benefit to the chunky size? Unlike most PC sticks, the Mele PCG02 is fanless.
The company introduced this style of PC stick in 2018, but the company has updated the hardware a few times since then, and the most powerful model to date is now available for purchase.
While previous versions of the Mele PCG02 featured 6-watt Intel Celeron N-series processors, the latest version packs a 10-watt Celeron J4105 quad-core chip with Intel UHD graphics.
It’s still a low-cost, low-power processor, but the chip should provide acceptable performance for basic computing tasks including web browsing, document editing, or video playback.
Mele positions the little computer as a solution for home media centers, digital signage systems, or portable workspace solutions that let you carry your files and operating system with you (if we ever get back to traveling).
Specs
|CPU
|Intel Celeron J4105
|GPU
|Intel UHD 600
|RAM
|4GB LPDDR4
|Storage
|64GB eMMC
microSD (up to 256GB)
|A/V
|HDMI 2.0 (4K@60Hz)
3.5mm audio combo
|USB
|2 x USB 3.0
micro USB (for power)
|Connectivity
|Gigabit Ethernet
WiFi 5
BT 4.2
|Power
|DC power port
|OS
|Windows 10 Pro
The new Mele PCG02 GLK is available from Mele’s AliExpress store for $215.
It’s not the only new PC stick to launch this year, but unlike these other recent models, the PCG02 has a fanless design and an Ethernet port. It also has the most powerful processor of the bunch:
- MINISFORUM S41 with Celeron N4120/4GB/64GB for $190 – Banggood
- MINISFORUM S40 with Celeron N4000/4GB/64GB for $140 – Banggood
- XCY PC Stick w/Celeron N4100/4GB/128GB for $159 – XCY/AliExpress
via AndroidPC.es
Wow, they put a Celeron J4105 in a stick PC. The J-series chips are the 10w Desktop lineup CPUs. This is an awfully brave move for a fanless PC. I’m curious to hear how well their cooling solution works.
Who still uses these Stick PCs? I have an old Baytrail-powered model, and I use it as a headless audio server connected to a speaker, and I connect to it using a remote desktop client on my phone.
I really can’t think of a scenario that needs such as hot CPU in a Stick PC. I’m also concerned about what AC adapter requirements this has. Some of the low powered stick PCs with USB 3.0 needed a 3 amp USB adapter, which aren’t exactly very easy to come by. This thing might need more than that.
I’d sooner abandon the benefits of this form-factor, and buy a J5005 NUC or something similar. It would be a fairly similar price even after I put RAM and an SSD in it.