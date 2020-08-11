The Mele PCG02 is a computer-on-a-stick that can plug directly into the HDMI port of a TV or monitor. It’s one of the largest PC sticks around, measuring about 5.5″ x 2.3″ x 0.75″, but it’s also one of the most versatile.

You can use it to stream 4K video over WiFi… or Ethernet, thanks to a full-sized RJ-45 port. Another benefit to the chunky size? Unlike most PC sticks, the Mele PCG02 is fanless.

The company introduced this style of PC stick in 2018, but the company has updated the hardware a few times since then, and the most powerful model to date is now available for purchase.

While previous versions of the Mele PCG02 featured 6-watt Intel Celeron N-series processors, the latest version packs a 10-watt Celeron J4105 quad-core chip with Intel UHD graphics.

It’s still a low-cost, low-power processor, but the chip should provide acceptable performance for basic computing tasks including web browsing, document editing, or video playback.

Mele positions the little computer as a solution for home media centers, digital signage systems, or portable workspace solutions that let you carry your files and operating system with you (if we ever get back to traveling).

Specs

CPU Intel Celeron J4105 GPU Intel UHD 600 RAM 4GB LPDDR4 Storage 64GB eMMC

microSD (up to 256GB) A/V HDMI 2.0 (4K@60Hz)

3.5mm audio combo USB 2 x USB 3.0

micro USB (for power) Connectivity Gigabit Ethernet

WiFi 5

BT 4.2 Power DC power port OS Windows 10 Pro

The new Mele PCG02 GLK is available from Mele’s AliExpress store for $215.

It’s not the only new PC stick to launch this year, but unlike these other recent models, the PCG02 has a fanless design and an Ethernet port. It also has the most powerful processor of the bunch:

via AndroidPC.es

