Rumor has it that LG is working on a dual-screen smartphone where the second screen hangs out behind the display when you’re not using it and twists out when you do. Now it looks like there’s a good chance that rumor is true.

The LG Wing doesn’t unfold like a book the way the Microsoft Surface Duo does. Instead the second screen is about half the size of the primary display, and it unfolds to make more of a T-shaped device.

When the phone first leaked in May, we only had a rendered image to go by. Now Android Authority has obtained a short video that shows the phone in action.

LG Wing

In the video you can see the phone with both displays unfolded. The LG Wing is mounted in a car, with the primary display showing navigation directions, while the second screen is displaying controls for a music player. When a phone call comes in, there’s a pop-up notification, and when the drive taps to accept the call, the phone app takes over the second screen.

During the entire 10-second video, navigation is clearly displayed on the primary screen, which means the second display can be used to show a second app without interrupting the first.

That’s just one potential use for a phone with this design. Another was shown off in the initial rendering: you could display a keyboard on the smaller screen while displaying a full-screen app on the primary display. This could make composing messages, editing documents, or playing games on the go a bit easier.

According to the original leak, the primary display is expected to be a 6.8 inch screen, while the second display will be a 4 inch display with a 1:1 aspect ratio. The smartphone is expected to have upper mid-range specs including a Qualcomm Snapdragon 700 processor (with 5G support), and three rear cameras. It’s expected to sell for about $820.

 

I can’t quite get over the feeling that the LG Wing looks like two smartphone stuck awkwardly together, with a mechanism that allows you to twist them to a 90-degree angle so you can see part of the second phone.

But it does seem like it could come in handy in at least some circumstances.

 

Share this article:

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.