Linux PC maker System76 has released its most powerful laptop to date: the new System76 Bonobo WS is a mobile workstation with support for desktop-class chips including a 125-watt Intel Core i9-10900K processor and NVIDIA RTX 2080 SUPER graphics. At 8.4 pounds, it’s not the sort of laptop we’d normally cover on Liliputing, but hey, it’s more portable than a desktop with those components.
Prices start at $2399 for a model with a Core i5-10600K process and NVIDIA RTX 2060 graphics.
- Use a Sony camera as a PC webcam {Sony]
Earlier this year Canon released software that lets you use the company’s cameras as high-quality (and high-cost) webcams. Now Sony is following suit with the release of its Imaging Edge Webcam software. At a time when name-brand webcams are hard to come by, this could be a way to repurpose hardware you already have to use for your next Zoom call.
- Sources: Huawei has enough telecom chips in stock to last years [TheElec]
US trade restrictions are going to make it difficult for Huawei to source smartphone chips for the foreseeable future. But the company has reportedly stocked up on chips for base stations and has enough to last for years. You don’t need brand newer/faster chips every 6-12 months to stay competitive in that space.
- The Lava Pulse is a feature phone with a built in heart rate and blood pressure sensor [GSM Arena]
This $26 feature phone has a built-n heart rate monitor and blood pressure sensor. It’s a 2G phone that’s only available in India. I also wouldn’t expect particularly accurate results from a $26 phone that uses an optical sensor… and the phone has just a 2.4 inch, 240 x 320px display, 32GB of storage, and a number pad. There’s a headphone jack though!
- Nvidia Record Q2 Revenue: Gaming Division Is No Longer The Biggest Moneymaker [Tom’s Hardware]
NVIDIA now makes more money from data center products than from graphics cards for gamers.
- Google Duo captions [@madebygoogle]
Google brings live captions to Google Duo voice and video calls.
