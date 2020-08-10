Toshiba was one of the first companies to release a portable computer that could reasonably be called a laptop. But that was 35 years ago. The company formally exited the personal computer space a few years ago when Toshiba sold its laptop business to Sharp, which formed a new subsidiary called Dynabook.

But Toshiba still had a small stake in Dynabook… until this summer, when Sharp acquired Toshiba’s shares, thus truly and finally ending Toshiba’s space in the market that it helped to create more than three decades ago.

Toshiba Satellite Click Mini 8.9″ 2-in-1 tablet (Liliputing photo from CES 2015)

I’ll particularly miss the company’s trend to try weird things… like when the company released a laptop with a 21:9 aspect ratio display in 2012, or a dual-screen laptop in 2010 — something that Microsoft doesn’t even plan to do until next year.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

You can keep up on the latest headlines by following Liliputing on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this article:

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.