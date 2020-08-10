Toshiba was one of the first companies to release a portable computer that could reasonably be called a laptop. But that was 35 years ago. The company formally exited the personal computer space a few years ago when Toshiba sold its laptop business to Sharp, which formed a new subsidiary called Dynabook.

But Toshiba still had a small stake in Dynabook… until this summer, when Sharp acquired Toshiba’s shares, thus truly and finally ending Toshiba’s space in the market that it helped to create more than three decades ago.

I’ll particularly miss the company’s trend to try weird things… like when the company released a laptop with a 21:9 aspect ratio display in 2012, or a dual-screen laptop in 2010 — something that Microsoft doesn’t even plan to do until next year.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

