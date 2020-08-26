Apple sells iMac computers with a choice of 21.5 inch or 27 inch displays. Want something a bit smaller? Then you’re just going to have to build one yourself… like YouTuber The Casual Engineer did.

Kind of.

The “World’s Smallest iMac” looks like an Apple computer, but behind the 7 inch display is a Raspberry Pi computer running a GNU/Linux distribution called Twister OS which has been skinned to look like macOS.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

You can keep up on the latest headlines by following Liliputing on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

