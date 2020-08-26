Apple sells iMac computers with a choice of 21.5 inch or 27 inch displays. Want something a bit smaller? Then you’re just going to have to build one yourself… like YouTuber The Casual Engineer did.
Kind of.
The “World’s Smallest iMac” looks like an Apple computer, but behind the 7 inch display is a Raspberry Pi computer running a GNU/Linux distribution called Twister OS which has been skinned to look like macOS.
Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.
- World’s Smallest iMac [The Casual Engineer/YouTube]
The “world’s smallest iMac” is actually a 3D printed case with a 7 inch screen, a Raspberry Pi 4 (cut down to size with a dremel), and the Linux-based Twister OS with a macOS-like user interface.
- The Android Generic project aims to bring popular custom ROMs to your PC [xda-developers]
Developers behind the Android-for-desktop-PC Bliss OS have released tools that make it possible to port just about any Android ROM to run on computers with x86 chips. Meet Android Generic.
- Google confirms overscan is gone in Android 11, crippling third-party gesture apps [xda-developers]
Android 11 removes support for apps that use “overscan” to move certain UI elements off the visible portion of the screen. This could break some apps like those that replace Google’s gesture navigation with a custom solution.
- Future Pixel phones will not include Playground AR stickers [9to5Google]
Another feature Google is killing/phasing out: Playground AR stickers for Pixel phones, starting with the Pixel 4a. No more animated doughnuts or Star Wars characters in your photos (at least not if you’re using the Google Camera app).
- Red Magic 5S gaming smartphone pre-order page [Red Magic]
First unveiled earlier this summer, the Red Magic 5GS gaming smartphone is now available for pre-order for $579 and it should ship September 2nd. Features include a 144 Hz display, Snapdragon 865 processor, should trigger buttons, liquid cooling and a fan for active cooling.
- Surface Duo unboxing: Up close and personal with Microsoft’s dual-screen phone [Android Police]
The Microsoft Surface Duo unboxings have begun. Expect full-fledged reviews soon, to let you know whether this highly unusual Android smartphone can justify its $1400 price tag by being genuinely useful.
