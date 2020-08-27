Intel told us a lot about it’s 11th-gen Core “Tiger Lake” architecture earlier this month… but the company didn’t actually say anything about specific chips. With Tiger Lake-powered computers set to be unveiled in the coming weeks though, details are starting to leak… and they paint a picture of a significant spec bump when compared with Intel’s 10th-gen chips.
Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.
- Leak: Intel increases the clock rates of its Tiger Lake CPUs [WinFuture]
Leaked details for Intel’s upcoming Tiger Lake chips suggests we could see a big bump in CPU frequencies compared to previous-gen Ice Lake processors, in addition to a 2X graphics performance boost.
- Windows Terminal Preview 1.3 Release [Windows Command Line]
Windows Terminal 1.3 preview brings an advanced tab switcher , tab color settings, a command palette (that lets you search through all available commands), and support for several new commands.
- The reMarkable 2 is a gorgeous e-paper tablet begging for better software [Engadget]
reMarkable Tablet 2 reviews are in, and while the E Ink writing & drawing slate isn’t for everyone, it looks like a nice upgrade over the original. Folks who pre-ordered should get theirs in September or later. Order now for November delivery.
- More Microsoft Surface Duo unboxing & first impressions [various]
Yesterday we posted a link to a Surface Duo unboxing article. Today we’ve got videos. A bunch of them. Apparently Microsoft hasn’t lifted the embargo on actual reviews yet, so we’ll have to wait a little longer for details about software and real-world performance. But people seem to like the hinge so far.
