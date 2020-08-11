Google’s Pixel 5 is expected to launch in October alongside the Google Pixel 4a (5G), and both are expected to have the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor. So how will the pricier Pixel 5 stand out? One way could be with more RAM: leaked benchmarks suggest the phone will have 8GB of memory, which is more than any other Pixel phone to date.
Meanwhile more pictures of the Microsoft Surface Duo have leaked, giving us a few new renders to look at, as well as an early look at accessories including a Surface Pen and a case. A potential price has also leaked… and it’s a little less exciting than the photos.
And this week the Onyx BOOX Poke2 Color eReader with a 6 inch E Ink color display went on sale for $299. But it looks like the company may also have a 7.8 inch model coming soon. Earlier this year Onyx notified the FCC of plans to release a color version of its 7.8 inch BOOX Nova2 eReader, which currently sells for $340 (the Onyx BOOX Nova2 Color will likely cost more).
Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.
- Onyx is Planning a 7.8″ Color eReader Based on the Boox Nova2 [The Digital Reader]
After launching a 6 inch eReader with a color E Ink display, it looks like Onyx is going to launch a 7.8 inch Onyx BooX Nova2 Color eReader.
- More Microsoft Surface Duo images leaked (with accessories) [@samsungbloat]
Microsoft’s Surface Duo dual-screen Android phone could be launched as soon as this week. Microsoft execs have been showing off their demo units in tweets. Now official renders of the phone (and accessories) are leaking. Evan Blass also shared more pictures to his Patreon patrons this week.
- Oh, and it might cost $1400 [@samsungbloat]
I don’t know about you, but I’m suddenly a lot less interested in this dual-screen phone expected to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor and a 3460 mAh battery. It’s probably best to take these leaks with a grain of salt though, especially since an official announcement is likely imminent.
- Google Pixel 5 specs revealed by AI Benchmark [MyFixGuide]
Google Pixel 5 spotted in an AI benchmark database, suggesting that the phone will ship with a Snapdragon 765G processor and 8GB of RAM. That means you’ll get 5G, a less impressive GPU than most modern flagships, and hopefully a lower price than rivals.
- Sony forecasts first profit for Xperia smartphone business in years [Phone Arena]
Sony shipped 800K smartphones in Q2, 2020 which is 100K viewer than the same period last year. But Sony says its smartphone business is on track to turn a profit for the first time in four years.
