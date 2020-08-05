Yesterday Liliputing reported that Lenovo has two new low-cost laptops for the education market that will be among the first to ship with 6-watt AMD processors based on the chip maker’s Zen architecture. But I forgot at the time that Lenovo also has a mini-desktop that will use the most powerful of those new chips.
Lenovo unveiled the ThinkCentre M75n IoT Nano Desktop PC last month, but at the time we didn’t know that the AMD Athlon Silver 3050e would be a 6-watt processor.
Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web, including details about Samsung’s latest smartwatch and true wireless earbuds (which the company introduced today alongside the new Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Tab S7 series devices), and a new Windows Your Phone App feature that will let you mirror your phone’s screen on your PC so you can control Android apps from a computer. It’s initially only compatible with Samsung phones.
- Announcing Windows 10 Insider Preview Build [Windows Blogs]
Microsoft’s Your Phone app can now pair with select Android phones to let you launch and interact with Android apps on your PC screen (where they’re mirrored from your phone). Galaxy Note 20 users will be able to display 2 apps at once.
- Announcement of LibreOffice 7.0 [The Document Foundation]
Free and open source office suite LibreOffice 7.0 is here, with better compatibility with recent MS Office documents, a new graphics engine with support for Vulkan GPU-based acceleration, and a number of other changes & new features.
- Wear OS will lose Google Play Music months before a YouTube Music app exists [Android Police]
Google Play Music will stop working with Wear OS smartwatches “in the next couple of weeks.” The replacement, YouTube Music, is not yet available for Wear OS unless you just want to use the watch to remote control music playback on your phone.
- Find new faves faster on Android TV [Google]
Google brings “cinematic teasers” to the Android TV home screen and calls the ads a feature and not a bug. It’s also easier to sign up for new subscriptions without filling up forms, for better or worse.
- AMD brings Zen architecture to entry-level 6W laptop processors [Liliputing]
Update: AMD’s first 6-watt processors based on Zen architecture are coming soon. In addition to showing up in entry-level laptops, these low-power chis will also be used in small, fanless desktop PCs like the Lenovo ThinkCentre M75n IoT nano.
- Galaxy Watch3 and Galaxy Buds Live Now Available [Samsung]
Samsung launches Galaxy Watch3 smartwatch (thinner, lighter, with blood pressure, ECG, and Sp02 measuring features), and Galaxy Buds Live true wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation.
