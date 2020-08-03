A lot of us are spending more time than ever on video conference calls these days… and one developer has found a way to alleviate the boredom. The B-REEL Meeting Intruders Chrome extension turns a Google Meet session into a game of Space Invaders, where you can zap each chat window… and if you do it discretely, nobody will know that you’re not just tapping the keyboard to take notes.

Meanwhile, Microsoft has released an update for Microsoft Teams that, among other things, lets up to 20,000 people participate in a single meeting. I hope someone makes a Chrome extension for that soon.

And hardware & software hackers have found some interesting new uses for the PinePhone Linux smartphone and Raspberry Pi’s inexpensive computers.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

