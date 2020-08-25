Last year Nintendo released a smaller, cheaper, and slightly less capable version of its popular Switch game console. Now rumor has it that the company will make a move in the other direction next year, by launching a pricier, more powerful version of the Nintendo Switch that adds support for 4K displays.
We probably won’t know if there’s anything to this rumor for a while, but at a time when rivals Sony and Microsoft are getting ready to release next-gen game consoles, I wouldn’t be surprised if Nintendo did something to keep people’s attention.
In other news, Google is bringing support for tab groups (and faster tab loading) to Chrome, a judge has ruled Apple does not have to immediately re-list Fortnite in the App Store in response to Epic’s legal challenge, and somebody couldn’t wait for the September 1st Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 launch event… so they posted a video of the upcoming foldable smartphone a bit early.
Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.
- Upgraded Nintendo Switch with 4K support coming in 2021 [Bloomberg]
Nintendo may not have a high-performance game console with specs to match the PS5 or Xbox Series X. But rumor has it that the company will release a Switch Pro with upgraded hardware and support for 4K gaming.
- XMG NEO 15 gaming laptop [Bestware]
XMG Neo 15 gaming laptop now available with up to an Intel Core i7-10875H octa-core processor and NVIDIA GEFroce RTX 2070 SUPER graphics. The 4.6 pound laptop also has a 240 Hz display and up to 64GB of RAM.
- Organize your tabs and stay productive in Chrome [Google]
Google says the latest version of its Chrome browser loads tabs up to 10 percent faster and adds support for tab groups, allowing you to organize related tabs and see them at a glance. Also: new phone and tablet features, plus support for filling out PDFs.
- Apple Defeats Epic’s Effort to Restore Fortnite on App Store [Bloomberg]
The Epic v Apple legal battles have just begun, but in an initial ruling, a US District Court judge ruled that Apple doesn’t have to immediately put Fortnite back in the App Store… but that Apple cannot block game devs from using Epic’s Unreal Engine.
- Atari Partners with Plex to Bring Popular Streaming Platform to the Upcoming Atari VCS [press release]
Atari VCS PC/game console will support Plex for streaming ad-supported movies and TV shows or their own personal media collection.
- GMK NucBox crowdfunding campaign [Indiegogo]
The Indiegogo campaign for the GMK 2.4 inch mini PC with an Intel Celeron J4125 processor and 8GB of RAM is now live. You can pre-order for $179 and up and it should ship in October. Or you can check out Liliputing’s NucBox review for more details.
- Galaxy Z Fold 2 video review reveals everything [SamMobile]
Leaked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 video review shows an updated design with a hole-punch front camera, a new hinge design, and what apps look like on this second-gen foldable.
