Last year Nintendo released a smaller, cheaper, and slightly less capable version of its popular Switch game console. Now rumor has it that the company will make a move in the other direction next year, by launching a pricier, more powerful version of the Nintendo Switch that adds support for 4K displays.

We probably won’t know if there’s anything to this rumor for a while, but at a time when rivals Sony and Microsoft are getting ready to release next-gen game consoles, I wouldn’t be surprised if Nintendo did something to keep people’s attention.

Nintendo Switch dock

In other news, Google is bringing support for tab groups (and faster tab loading) to Chrome, a judge has ruled Apple does not have to immediately re-list Fortnite in the App Store in response to Epic’s legal challenge, and somebody couldn’t wait for the September 1st Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 launch event… so they posted a video of the upcoming foldable smartphone a bit early.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

You can keep up on the latest headlines by following Liliputing on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this article:

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.