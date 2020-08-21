One of the most surprising things Microsoft did when the company introduced Windows 10 was to include a Windows Subsystem for Linux, which allows users to install Ubuntu or other GNU/Linux distributions and run them within Windows.

The optional feature lets you open up a terminal window and run Linux commands without the need to reboot, switch computers, or launch a full virtual machine using software like VirtualBox.

This year the Windows Subsystem for Linux got faster with the launch of WSL 2, which brings speedier file system performance, among other things. But not everyone is ready to update to the latest version of Windows 10 — so Microsoft has announced it’s making WSL 2 available for Windows 10 versions 1903 and 1909.

That could come as good news for enterprise users or anyone else who may want to take things slowly when it comes to major operating system upgrades… but who would like speedier performance when running Linux commands within Windows.

There are still some reasons you might want to keep using WSL 1 though. It supports storing files in the Windows file system, while WSL 2 does not, for example. And if you want to cross-compile using Windows and Linux tools, then WSL 1 is still the way to go.

But it’s nice to have the choice of which version of WSL you’d prefer to use.

