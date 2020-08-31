Earlier this year we learned that Lenovo was going to start selling some ThinkPad laptops with Fedora Linux as an alternative to Windows. Now you can buy one.
The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 8 is a 2.4 pound laptop that measures 0.6 inches thick, features two Thunderbolt 3 ports, an HDMI 1. port, and two USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports and support for up to a 4K display and up to an Intel Core i7-10610U processor.
Previously available only with Windows, you can now configure the laptop with Fedora Linux and save about $44 in the process (although with a starting price of $1287 at the moment, this is still very much a premium laptop).
In today's roundup of recent tech news from around the web, we also learn that after years of preparation, Amazon Prime Air is ready to start flying (in a limited test anyway), and you can now watch some Netflix content without a subscription.
- ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 8 with Linux [Lenovo]
Now you can buy a Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon laptop with Fedora Linux. This model is available with up to an Intel Core i7 Comet Lake processor, 16GB of RAM, 1TB of storage, and comes with 1080p, 1440p, or 4K display options.
- Watch Netflix for Free [Netflix]
Netflix is offering up a small selection of movies and TV shows as free, ad-supported streams for the first time. Note that non-subscribers can only watch the first episode of the TV shows though.
- Qualcomm Announces Snapdragon 732G to Improve High-Tier Mobile Gaming [Qualcomm]
Qualcomm introduces Snapdragon 732G as a gaming-boosted update to the Snapdragon 730. Features include a 2.3 GHz CPU clock (up from 2.2 GHz) and 15-percent faster graphics. Coming soon to a Xiaomi/Poco smartphone.
- Amazon’s Drone Delivery Fleet Hits Milestone With FAA Clearance [Bloomberg]
The FAA has designated Amazon Prime Air as an “air carrier,” allowing Amazon to start testing delivery of some packages by drones. Alphabet’s Wing and the USPS already have similar approvals, but it’ll likely be years before delivery-by-drones is common.
- Samsung Galaxy M51 officially debuts with 7,000mAh battery [GSM Arena]
Samsung Galaxy M51 is a mid-range smartphone with a Snapdragon 730 processor, 6GBof RAM, 128GB of storage, a 6.7 inch MOLED display and a BIG battery. Hopefully it won’t take long to juice up thanks to 25W fast charging.
