We already have a pretty good idea of what to expect from Intel’s next-gen 10nm chips. The company has provided some details about its upcoming “Tiger Lake” architecture with “Intel Xe” integrated graphics.
But today we got an idea of what to expect from a Tiger Lake laptop thanks to a mistake/leak on the HP website. And the folks at VideoCards have posted some more leaked details about new processes Intel is using to manufacture its new chips which could bring a significant performance boost over current-gen Intel Ice Lake processors.
Intel’s Raja Koduri has also provided a few hints in a recent tweet.
Love the movie Willow, Always admired a Tiger – Super Fun and Super eXciting action across all 6 pillars coming your way on Aug 13th! Straight from my fellow architects @intel pic.twitter.com/2k2iTxsfaj
— Raja Koduri (@Rajaontheedge) August 11, 2020
Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.
- Intel Tiger Lake features 10nm SuperFin architecture [VideoCardz]
Intel will officially unveil it’s Tiger Lake processors on September 2nd, but according to these leaked details, it’ll be manufactured using a new 10nm process featuring redesigned transistors (SuperFin) and capacitors (SuperMIM) for better performance.
- ZTE Axon 20 5G could be world’s first under display camera smartphone [GizmoChina]
ZTE’s next flagship could be the first phone to ship with an under-glass/in-display front camera. We’ve seen a few prototypes of phones with this style of “invisible” selfie camera, but so far you haven’t been able to actually buy one.
- Motorola Hosting Event on September 9 to “Flip the Smartphone Experience” Again [Droid Life]
Motorola teases another “flip” phone of some sort. Announcement scheduled for September 9, 2020.
- Redmi G Gaming Laptop Is Coming On August 14 [MyFixGuide]
Xiaomi is probably best known for its smartphones, but the company also makes notebooks. Now it looks like a new gaming laptop from Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi is on the way. An announcement is scheduled for Aug 14.
You can keep up on the latest headlines by following Liliputing on Twitter and Facebook.