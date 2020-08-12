We already have a pretty good idea of what to expect from Intel’s next-gen 10nm chips. The company has provided some details about its upcoming “Tiger Lake” architecture with “Intel Xe” integrated graphics.

But today we got an idea of what to expect from a Tiger Lake laptop thanks to a mistake/leak on the HP website. And the folks at VideoCards have posted some more leaked details about new processes Intel is using to manufacture its new chips which could bring a significant performance boost over current-gen Intel Ice Lake processors.

Intel’s Raja Koduri has also provided a few hints in a recent tweet.

Love the movie Willow, Always admired a Tiger – Super Fun and Super eXciting action across all 6 pillars coming your way on Aug 13th! Straight from my fellow architects @intel pic.twitter.com/2k2iTxsfaj — Raja Koduri (@Rajaontheedge) August 11, 2020

Here's a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

