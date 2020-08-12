We already have a pretty good idea of what to expect from Intel’s next-gen 10nm chips. The company has provided some details about its upcoming “Tiger Lake” architecture with “Intel Xe” integrated graphics.

But today we got an idea of what to expect from a Tiger Lake laptop thanks to a mistake/leak on the HP website. And the folks at VideoCards have posted some more leaked details about new processes Intel is using to manufacture its new chips which could bring a significant performance boost over current-gen Intel Ice Lake processors.

Intel’s Raja Koduri has also provided a few hints in a recent tweet.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

You can keep up on the latest headlines by following Liliputing on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this article:

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.