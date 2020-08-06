20GB of Intel documents that were obtained without permission have been released onto the internet. They contain previously undisclosed information about Intel’s chips, software, and other intellectual property.
According to Intel, the data dump seems to have come from its “Intel Resource and Design Center, which hosts information for use by our customers, partners, and other external parties who have registered for access,” and it looks like someone with access to that resource downloaded and shared the data.
It’s unclear at this point whether the release will have security implications moving forward.
- Intel investigating breach after 20GB of internal documents leak online [ZDNet]
- Intel Grand Ridge supports DDR5, PCIe 4.0 [VideoCardz]
Intel Grande Ridge server chip details leaked — up to 24 Intel Atom CPU cores based on the upcoming “Gracemont” architecture and support for dual-channel DDR5-56000 memory and PCIe 4.0. Coming in 2021 (maybe).
- The macOS Big Sur public beta is now available [Engadget]
Apple releases macOS Big Sur beta with major updates to Safari, Messages, Maps, the notification center, and more. This is also the first version to support ARM-based Macs, but only developers have access to those so far.
- Introducing Firefox Reality PC Preview [Mozilla]
Mozilla releases Firefox Reality PC preview, allowing you to use a web browser in virtual reality. Possible applications include watching 360-degree videos, look up game hints without taking off your headset, or just browsing in 2D… in a 3D space.
- Android 11 final Beta update, official release coming soon! [Google]
Google releases Android 11 Beta 3. It’s a release candidate build with no major feature changes, but it does remove the need to have location enabled if you’re using Android’s new Exposure Notification System.
- Seeed Studio’s Odyssey is a mini-PC for big projects and small wallets [Ars Technica]
The Odyssey X86J4105 is a single-board computer with a Celeron quad-core processor & Windows 10, letting it handle applications that would strain a Raspberry Pi. Released earlier this year, the folks at @arstechnica reviewed one.
