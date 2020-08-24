Microsoft released Windows 95 on August 24, 1995, which means the operating system is old enough to vote, drink, and do just about anything in the US except run for president.
While Windows has come a long way in the past 25 years, if a modern Windows user were to fire up Windows 95 today, they’d probably find it pretty easy to navigate. This was the version that introduced key elements of the operating system including the Taskbar and Start Menu, and it was the version that spelled the beginning of the end of MS-DOS.
Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.
- The 25th Anniversary of Windows 95 [Microsoft]
- Two new Google media streaming devices stop by the FCC [Droid Life]
Google’s next media streamer appears to have passed through the FCC with two listings (possibly one for the “Sabrina” Android TV dongle and another for its remote control).
- All-You-Can-Listen Membership Option, Audible Plus, Rolls Out in Preview [Audible]
Despite the name, the new Audible Plus subscription costs (and offers) less than the Audible’s old plan. Pay $8/month for audiobooks, podcasts, and originals. Or pay $15 for Audible Premium Plus (the old plan) for access to more titles + credits that you can use to purchase audiobooks that you can keep even if you cancel your subscription.
- Asus Zenfone 7 to have a rotating triple camera system [NotebookCheck]
Leaked pictures of the Asus Zenfone 7 (and its box) suggest it’ll be a 6.67 inch phone with SD865, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, a triple cameras… that flip around to face the front or back of the phone, just like last year’s Zenfone 6.
