The first eBook reader with color E Ink displays have arrived and they’re… a mixed bag, apparently.

Nathan from The eBook Reader has posted a video comparing the display on the Onyx BOOX Poke2 Color and the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite:

We already knew that E Ink’s new Kaleido color display technology had some trade-offs: they can display grayscale or color imagery, but a screen that can show 300 pixels per inch in black and white is limited to 100 pixels per inch in color.

But it turns out the Poke2’s display is also darker than the Kindle Paperwhite’s screen, and it looks grainier (or if you look closely enough, it looks like someone placed a screen door over the display).

This is because the Kaleido display technology places a color filter over the top of a normal E Ink display. What we’re seeing is apparently that filter. The upshot is that you can view up to 4096 colors, allowing you to read digital comics, magazines, or even websites and videos in color. They look sort of like newsprint.

The downside is that you’ll need to do a full screen refresh on every page load when viewing color, otherwise you’ll see artifacts. And in color or black and white modes, you’ll be stuck with a darker, grainier looking display.

I could still see some people accepting that trade-off in order to get a device with a low-power, high-contrast, sunlight viewable color display. But at this point color eReaders also cost a lot more than their black and white counterparts, which makes the new technology a bit of a tough sell.

The Onyx Boox Poke2 Color, for example, costs $299, while a black and white model with the same specs sells for $110 less.

