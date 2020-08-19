It probably doesn’t come as a surprise to anyone that Apple is basically a money-making machine these days thanks to a combination of sales of popular hardware and control of an ecosystem that allows the company to take a cut of sales of apps, games, music, videos, eBooks, and other content.

But Apple became a company worth $2 trillion (for at least part of the day),  less than two years after hitting a $1 trillion valuation… and kind of hovering around there until the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, at which point Apple’s stock price skyrocketed.

Apple Market Cap (via MacroTrends.net)

Is it because investors are super psyched about Apple’s decision to transition from using Intel processors to building its own “Apple Silicon” chips based on ARM technology? That probably plays a role… but a glance at stock market trends suggests a bigger reason may just be that Apple stock seems relatively safe at a time when the overall economy is pretty volatile.

You know… unless game developer Epic’s lawsuit that challenges a key component of Apple’s business model proves successful. But that’s a battle that could drag on for years.

