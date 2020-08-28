Some folks like to play classic console games by using emulators on smartphones, tablets, or handheld game systems with modern hardware.

And then there’s the community of Nintendo Wii hackers who literally cut Nintendo’s 2012 game console down to size and stuff the components inside of custom cases.

We’ve seen projects that put a Wii into a Game Boy Advance SP-style case, an Altoids tin, and a custom handheld case. Now the same person who brought us that last one is back with the Wiiboy Color — a Nintendo Wii stuffed inside a case designed to look like the classic Game Boy Color.

Wiiboy Color
