Some folks like to play classic console games by using emulators on smartphones, tablets, or handheld game systems with modern hardware.
And then there’s the community of Nintendo Wii hackers who literally cut Nintendo’s 2012 game console down to size and stuff the components inside of custom cases.
We’ve seen projects that put a Wii into a Game Boy Advance SP-style case, an Altoids tin, and a custom handheld case. Now the same person who brought us that last one is back with the Wiiboy Color — a Nintendo Wii stuffed inside a case designed to look like the classic Game Boy Color.
Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.
- I Made A Portable Wii The Size Of A Gameboy Color – The Wiiboy Color [GingerOfMods/YouTube]
The Wiiboy Color is a Nintendo Wii stuffed inside a custom case designed to look like a Gameboy Color. It uses real Wii components, and support GameCube titles via virtual console. It’s a one-of-a-kind mod that took 9 months to create.
- TuneIn Pro app losing the ability to record live radio [Android Police]
TuneIn Pro is removing support for recording live radio streams, starting in mid-September. You can still pay $10 to unlock an ad-free experience, but that’s about the only “pro feature” you’ll get moving forward.
- EasyOS 2.4 Released: An Experimental Blend Of Puppy And Quirky Linux [FOSSBytes]
EasyOS is an experimental GNU/Linux distribution from the developer of the popular light-weight distro Puppy Linux. Version 2.4 is out now, and it’s based on Debian 10.5 and Linux kernel 5.4.59 and features several UI improvements.
- $200 OnePlus ‘Clover’ launching globally [Android Police]
The cheapest phone from OnePlus to date, this budget smartphone is rumored to be coming to the US (and other countries) for $200. It’s expected to have a Snapdragon 460 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, a 720p display, and a 6,000 mAh battery.
