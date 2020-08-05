Smartphones with foldable displays are officially an (expensive) thing, but convertible laptops with foldable displays aren’t exactly common yet. Lenovo plans to bring the ThinkPad X1 Fold to market, but that’s just about the only example I can think of.

But maybe that will change now that LG has introduced a new 13.3 inch foldable OLED display that’s suitable for laptops and tablets.

It’s one of several new flexible displays that the company is showcasing during this week’s SID Display Week virtual conference.

LG says its laptop-sized foldable screen is a 13.3 inch, 2048 x 1536 pixel display with 95-percent color gamut and support for up to 300-nits of brightness. When fully unfolded, that gives you a large tablet. When bent at the center, a virtual keyboard or pen input field can be displayed on the bottom portion of the screen, allowing you to use a computer in laptop mode.

The LG prototype used to show off this display also includes a notification area at front of the device, where the screen wraps around the bottom edge in a way that allows you to see time, battery and wireless status, and other information as well as incoming messages.

According to LG, the foldable LED is also “the first of its kind” to support active pen touch input.

Other new displays the company is showcasing include a transparent OLED display for use in stores, museums, or art galleries, a rollable OLED display that can be rolled down from the ceiling like a projector screen, a smaller rollable display that can be used for in-car infotainment systems, and a 65 inch bendable OLED display that allows you to adjust the curvature of the display for gaming, watching movies, or other activities.

