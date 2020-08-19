This week Lenovo introduced half a dozen new laptops including the AMD-powered Lenovo Yoga 6 with a fabric-covered lid and a bunch of new Lenovo Yoga 7 series laptops and convertibles with more traditional designs.

But the company’s not quite done — Lenovo posted shared a teaser for another thin and light Yoga-branded laptop on Chinese social media service Weibo.

Official details are scarce, but the upcoming Lenovo Yoga Pro 13s Carbon is described as weighing less than a kilogram (or 1.1 pounds), and appears to have a white chassis.

Unofficially, some information about this laptop leaked last month, when WalkingCat tweeted some slides from a Lenovo presentation. Here’s what we’re expecting:

Display 13.3 inch

2560 x 1600 (16:10)

100% sRGB

Blue light protection CPU Up to 11th-gen Intel Core i7 Battery 50Wh Audio Harman speakers with Dolby Atmos Security Fingerprint reader, screen blurs when you look away Dimensions 14.25mm (0.56 inches) thick Weight 995 grams (2.2 pounds)

Lenovo’s been offering a line of premium thin and light laptops made with carbon fiber materials under the ThinkPad X1 Carbon name for a number of years. But this new laptop may be one of the first non-ThinkPad models to use the carbon name.

It also appears to be first Lenovo Carbon computer that will be available in white rather than black.

There’s no word on exactly when the Lenovo Yoga 13s Carbon will be available in China, how much it will cost, or if and when it will be available globally.

via NotebookCheck

