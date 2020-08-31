Lenovo is introducing two new 14 inch laptops with 11th-gen Intel Tiger Lake processors. The Lenovo Yoga 9i is a 3.1 pound convertible laptop with up to a 4K touchscreen display, an optional leather cover, and a $1399 starting price, while the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 9i is a clamshell model with a 180-degree hinge and a thinner, lighter design. It will sell for $1599 and up.

The IdeaPad Slim 9i is coming in November, while the Yoga 9i is coming in October. There will also be a 15 inch version of the Yoga 9i that features a 45-watt 10th-gen Intel Core i9 HK-series processor and support for up to NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q graphics.

Lenovo will offer the 14 inch Yoga 9i with a choice of all-metal or aluminum and leather designs, which with leather covering the lid on the latter option. The 15 inch version of that laptop comes in a single slate grey option (at launch, at least).

A leather cover comes standard on the Slim 9i, meanwhile… which I have to say is actually a bit of a turn off for me. It’d be nice to have the option for an all-metal version.

Here are some of the key specs for each of the three new laptops:

Lenovo Yoga 9i (14) Lenovo Yoga 9i (15) Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 9i Display 14 inch 1080p (400-nits)

14 inch 4K (500-nits) 15.6 inch up to 4K 500-nits 14 inch 1080p (400 nits)

14 inch 4K (500-nits) CPU 11th-gen Intel Core Up to 10th-gen Intel Core i9 HK series 11th-gen Intel Core GPU Intel Xe Up to NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q Intel Xe RAM Up to 16GB LPDDR4X Up to 16GB DDR4 Up to 16GB LPDDR4X Storage Up to 1TB PCIe SSD Up to 2TB PCIe SSD Up to 1TB PCIe SSD Ports 2 x Thunderbolt 4

1 x USB 3.1 Gen 2

3.5mm audio 2 x Thunderbolt 4

1 x USB 3.1 Gen 2

3.5mm audio

Power 3 x Thunderbolt 4

1 x 3.5mm audio Dimensions 12.5″ x 8.3″ x 0.57 – 0.62″ ?? 12.5″ x 7.9″ x 0.5 – 0.6″ Weight 3 pounds 4.4 pounds 2.8 pounds

Lenovo Yoga 9i (14 inch, metal)

Lenovo Yoga 9i (14 inch, leather)

Lenovo Yoga 9i (15 inch)

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 9i (14 inch)

press release

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

