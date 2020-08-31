Lenovo is introducing two new 14 inch laptops with 11th-gen Intel Tiger Lake processors. The Lenovo Yoga 9i is a 3.1 pound convertible laptop with up to a 4K touchscreen display, an optional leather cover, and a $1399 starting price, while the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 9i is a clamshell model with a 180-degree hinge and a thinner, lighter design. It will sell for $1599 and up.
The IdeaPad Slim 9i is coming in November, while the Yoga 9i is coming in October. There will also be a 15 inch version of the Yoga 9i that features a 45-watt 10th-gen Intel Core i9 HK-series processor and support for up to NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q graphics.
Lenovo will offer the 14 inch Yoga 9i with a choice of all-metal or aluminum and leather designs, which with leather covering the lid on the latter option. The 15 inch version of that laptop comes in a single slate grey option (at launch, at least).
A leather cover comes standard on the Slim 9i, meanwhile… which I have to say is actually a bit of a turn off for me. It’d be nice to have the option for an all-metal version.
Here are some of the key specs for each of the three new laptops:
|Lenovo Yoga 9i (14)
|Lenovo Yoga 9i (15)
|Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 9i
|Display
|14 inch 1080p (400-nits)
14 inch 4K (500-nits)
|15.6 inch up to 4K 500-nits
|14 inch 1080p (400 nits)
14 inch 4K (500-nits)
|CPU
|11th-gen Intel Core
|Up to 10th-gen Intel Core i9 HK series
|11th-gen Intel Core
|GPU
|Intel Xe
|Up to NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q
|Intel Xe
|RAM
|Up to 16GB LPDDR4X
|Up to 16GB DDR4
|Up to 16GB LPDDR4X
|Storage
|Up to 1TB PCIe SSD
|Up to 2TB PCIe SSD
|Up to 1TB PCIe SSD
|Ports
|2 x Thunderbolt 4
1 x USB 3.1 Gen 2
3.5mm audio
|2 x Thunderbolt 4
1 x USB 3.1 Gen 2
3.5mm audio
Power
|3 x Thunderbolt 4
1 x 3.5mm audio
|Dimensions
|12.5″ x 8.3″ x 0.57 – 0.62″
|??
|12.5″ x 7.9″ x 0.5 – 0.6″
|Weight
|3 pounds
|4.4 pounds
|2.8 pounds