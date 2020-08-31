Lenovo is introducing two new 14 inch laptops with 11th-gen Intel Tiger Lake processors. The Lenovo Yoga 9i is a 3.1 pound convertible laptop with up to a 4K touchscreen display, an optional leather cover, and a $1399 starting price, while the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 9i is a clamshell model with a 180-degree hinge and a thinner, lighter design. It will sell for $1599 and up.

The IdeaPad Slim 9i is coming in November, while the Yoga 9i is coming in October. There will also be a 15 inch version of the Yoga 9i that features a 45-watt 10th-gen Intel Core i9 HK-series processor and support for up to NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q graphics.

Lenovo Yoga 9i

Lenovo will offer the 14 inch Yoga 9i with a choice of all-metal or aluminum and leather designs, which with leather covering the lid on the latter option. The 15 inch version of that laptop comes in a single slate grey option (at launch, at least).

A leather cover comes standard on the Slim 9i, meanwhile… which I have to say is actually a bit of a turn off for me. It’d be nice to have the option for an all-metal version.

Here are some of the key specs for each of the three new laptops:

Lenovo Yoga 9i (14)Lenovo Yoga 9i (15)Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 9i
Display14 inch 1080p (400-nits)
14 inch 4K (500-nits)		15.6 inch up to 4K 500-nits14 inch 1080p (400 nits)
14 inch 4K (500-nits)
CPU11th-gen Intel CoreUp to 10th-gen Intel Core i9 HK series11th-gen Intel Core
GPUIntel XeUp to NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-QIntel Xe
RAMUp to 16GB LPDDR4XUp to 16GB DDR4Up to 16GB LPDDR4X
StorageUp to 1TB PCIe SSDUp to 2TB PCIe SSDUp to 1TB PCIe SSD
Ports2 x Thunderbolt 4
1 x USB 3.1 Gen 2
3.5mm audio		2 x Thunderbolt 4
1 x USB 3.1 Gen 2
3.5mm audio
Power		3 x Thunderbolt 4
1 x 3.5mm audio
Dimensions12.5″ x 8.3″ x 0.57 – 0.62″??12.5″ x 7.9″ x 0.5 – 0.6″
Weight3 pounds4.4 pounds2.8 pounds

Lenovo Yoga 9i (14 inch, metal)

Lenovo Yoga 9i (14 inch, leather)

Lenovo Yoga 9i (15 inch)

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 9i (14 inch)

