Lenovo’s first laptop with a hybrid case design featuring a combination of metal, “soft touch materials” and fabric. The Lenovo Yoga 6 is a 13.3 inch convertible notebook with a 360-degree hinge, support for up to an AMD Ryzen 7 4700U processor, and a lid covered in a denim-like blue fabric.

Lenovo isn’t the first company to include materials other than plastic or metal in a laptop case. Microsoft has been using fabric for some of its Surface devices for years, and a few years ago HP launched a tablet with a built-in leather cover.

Aside from the unusual choice of materials, the Yoga 6 looks like a device with decent specs:

Display 13.3 inch

1920 x 1080 pixel

300-nits

72% NTSC color gamut

360-degree hinge Processor AMD Ryzen 5 4500U

or

AMD Ryzen 7 4700U RAM DDR4

8GB or 16GB Storage M.2 PCIe

256GB/512GB/1TB Ports 1 x USB 3.1 Type-C (full function)

1 x USB 3.1 Type-C (DisplayPort and USB, but no charging)

2 x USB 3.1 TYpe-A

1 x 3.5mm audio Wireless 2×2 WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.0 Battery 60 Wh Security Fingerprint reader

Webcam privacy shutter Other Backlit keyboard

Lenovo Digital Pen (optional) Dimensions 12.1″ x 8.1″ x 0.6″

308mm x 206.4mm x 18.1mm Weight 2.9 pounds

1.32 kg

The Lenovo Yoga 6 will be available in Europe in October for $700 and up in the US, or €899 and up in Europe (including VAT).

