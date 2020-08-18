Lenovo’s first laptop with a hybrid case design featuring a combination of metal, “soft touch materials” and fabric. The Lenovo Yoga 6 is a 13.3 inch convertible notebook with a 360-degree hinge, support for up to an AMD Ryzen 7 4700U processor, and a lid covered in a denim-like blue fabric.
Lenovo isn’t the first company to include materials other than plastic or metal in a laptop case. Microsoft has been using fabric for some of its Surface devices for years, and a few years ago HP launched a tablet with a built-in leather cover.
Aside from the unusual choice of materials, the Yoga 6 looks like a device with decent specs:
|Display
|13.3 inch
1920 x 1080 pixel
300-nits
72% NTSC color gamut
360-degree hinge
|Processor
|AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
or
AMD Ryzen 7 4700U
|RAM
|DDR4
8GB or 16GB
|Storage
|M.2 PCIe
256GB/512GB/1TB
|Ports
|1 x USB 3.1 Type-C (full function)
1 x USB 3.1 Type-C (DisplayPort and USB, but no charging)
2 x USB 3.1 TYpe-A
1 x 3.5mm audio
|Wireless
|2×2 WiFi 6
Bluetooth 5.0
|Battery
|60 Wh
|Security
|Fingerprint reader
Webcam privacy shutter
|Other
|Backlit keyboard
Lenovo Digital Pen (optional)
|Dimensions
|12.1″ x 8.1″ x 0.6″
308mm x 206.4mm x 18.1mm
|Weight
|2.9 pounds
1.32 kg
The Lenovo Yoga 6 will be available in Europe in October for $700 and up in the US, or €899 and up in Europe (including VAT).
I like it. I’m confused about European pricing, but I like alternative materials like this.
I’m reminded of the ThinkPad Reserve Edition (basically a leather-wrapped X61): https://www-01.ibm.com/common/ssi/cgi-bin/ssialias?subtype=ca&infotype=an&appname=iSource&supplier=897&letternum=ENUS107-727