Lenovo’s first laptop with a hybrid case design featuring a combination of metal, “soft touch materials” and fabric. The Lenovo Yoga 6 is a 13.3 inch convertible notebook with a 360-degree hinge, support for up to an AMD Ryzen 7 4700U processor, and a lid covered in a denim-like blue fabric.

Lenovo isn’t the first company to include materials other than plastic or metal in a laptop case. Microsoft has been using fabric for some of its Surface devices for years, and a few years ago HP launched a tablet with a built-in leather cover.

Aside from the unusual choice of materials, the Yoga 6 looks like a device with decent specs:

Display 13.3 inch
1920 x 1080 pixel
300-nits
72% NTSC color gamut
360-degree hinge
Processor AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
or
AMD Ryzen 7 4700U
RAM DDR4
8GB or 16GB
Storage M.2 PCIe
256GB/512GB/1TB
Ports 1 x USB 3.1 Type-C (full function)
1 x USB 3.1 Type-C (DisplayPort and USB, but no charging)
2 x USB 3.1 TYpe-A
1 x 3.5mm audio
Wireless 2×2 WiFi 6
Bluetooth 5.0
Battery 60 Wh
Security Fingerprint reader
Webcam privacy shutter
Other Backlit keyboard
Lenovo Digital Pen (optional)
Dimensions 12.1″ x 8.1″ x 0.6″
308mm x 206.4mm x 18.1mm
Weight 2.9 pounds
1.32 kg

The Lenovo Yoga 6 will be available in Europe in October for $700 and up in the US, or €899 and up in Europe (including VAT).

