After spending the last few years cranking out budget Android tablets, Lenovo is making a play for the premium (or maybe upper mid-range) space. The new Lenovo Tab P11 Pro is an 11.5 inch tablet with a 2560 x 1600 pixel OLED display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor, and a starting price of $499 (or €699 including VAT in Europe).

The tablet supports optional accessories including a detachable keyboard and a pressure-sensitive pen, which puts it in the same category as the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Huawei MatePad 10.8.

The Lenovo Tab P11 Pro is expected to hit the streets in November.

The tablet measures 5.8mm at its thinnest point, and weighs less than 1.1 pounds. It supports fingerprint and face unlock, features 4 JBL speakers with Dolby Atmos sound, and Lenovo promises up to 15 hours of battery life from the tablet’s 8,400 mAh battery.

An entry-level model will ship with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, but there’s also a 6GB/128GB option.

The tablet feautres a USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C port with support for fast charging via a 10V/2A power adapter. Other features include WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, and a microSDXC card that supports cards up to 1TB.

There are dual cameras on both the front and back of the tablet, with a 13MP auto-focus and 5MP fixed-focus wide-angle camera on the back and dual 8MP fixed-focus cameras for snapping selfies or making video calls.

Lenovo also offers optional support for 4G LTE.

press release

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

